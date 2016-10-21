28°
'It would be shameful if city fell to Hanson's deplorables'

Greg Osborn
| 21st Oct 2016 7:00 AM
Pauline Hanson's One Nation looks likely to steal at least 10 seats from the major parties at the Queensland election, with regional LNP seats the most vulnerable.

A report in The Australian claims that 13 electorates in regional Queensland had voting booths where One Nation secured more than 20% support, highlighting pockets of major support for the minor party.

The seats of Lockyer, Callide, Condamine, Nanango, Hervey Bay, Gympie, Southern Downs, Burnett, Gregory -- all held by the LNP -- could fall to One Nation if her support continues to build.

Similarly, Labor-held electorates of Mirani, Ipswich West and Maryborough may also be lost to Ms Hanson's party.

What do you think about this? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Tim Oliver (18 Likes) - "One Nation gives a voice to the uneducated, the racist and the biggest bogans in the country. It would be shameful if Ipswich fell to the likes of those deplorables." Adam Clay (10 Likes) - "I'm one of those deplorables! By the way I'm a qualified electrician and soccer coach with many friends of different races and religious backgrounds." Darren Close (10 Likes) - "Tim Oliver claims Hanson and her followers are a bunch of haters... yet he hates Hanson and her followers, ladies and gentlemen I give you hypocrisy at its finest." Tim Oliver - "I don't hate anybody, Darren Close. What I hate is your ideology. I lump you in with all other fundamentalists and extremists that are a threat to stability and peace."

Jennifer Haslam (8 Likes) - "If that's the case, we will finally get some decent representation! Come on election... and good luck, Pauline!" Kay Ritson - "You mean like the way the rest of the Liberals represent the 'people'?"

David Fleming - "'Fall', I would suggest "RISE" would be a better choice of word."

Barry McGovern - "Having lived in the Ipswich and West Moreton region most of my life this is no surprise. Appalling, but not surprising."

Judith Hewson - "Yes, I would vote for her again. She says what a lot of people think, but are too afraid to say out loud." Nikki Martin - "Afraid of what? Social blacklash for their bigotry and ignorance?"

Gayle Button - "Democracy is letting people vote the way they want. But I will NEVER vote for HER!"

Leonie Guy - "That would be a disaster of gigantic proportions. Like Germany under Hitler."

John Howard - "What do I think? I think they'll get someone that will represent them and do what they think should be done. Doesn't matter what you and I think it's about what they think and are they being represented the way they want and that's what matters."

