'It would be shameful if city fell to Hanson's deplorables'

Pauline Hanson's One Nation looks likely to steal at least 10 seats from the major parties at the Queensland election, with regional LNP seats the most vulnerable.

A report in The Australian claims that 13 electorates in regional Queensland had voting booths where One Nation secured more than 20% support, highlighting pockets of major support for the minor party.

The seats of Lockyer, Callide, Condamine, Nanango, Hervey Bay, Gympie, Southern Downs, Burnett, Gregory -- all held by the LNP -- could fall to One Nation if her support continues to build.

Similarly, Labor-held electorates of Mirani, Ipswich West and Maryborough may also be lost to Ms Hanson's party.

What do you think about this? Here's what you said on Facebook:

Tim Oliver (18 Likes) - "One Nation gives a voice to the uneducated, the racist and the biggest bogans in the country. It would be shameful if Ipswich fell to the likes of those deplorables." Adam Clay (10 Likes) - "I'm one of those deplorables! By the way I'm a qualified electrician and soccer coach with many friends of different races and religious backgrounds." Darren Close (10 Likes) - "Tim Oliver claims Hanson and her followers are a bunch of haters... yet he hates Hanson and her followers, ladies and gentlemen I give you hypocrisy at its finest." Tim Oliver - "I don't hate anybody, Darren Close. What I hate is your ideology. I lump you in with all other fundamentalists and extremists that are a threat to stability and peace."

Jennifer Haslam (8 Likes) - "If that's the case, we will finally get some decent representation! Come on election... and good luck, Pauline!" Kay Ritson - "You mean like the way the rest of the Liberals represent the 'people'?"

David Fleming - "'Fall', I would suggest "RISE" would be a better choice of word."

Barry McGovern - "Having lived in the Ipswich and West Moreton region most of my life this is no surprise. Appalling, but not surprising."

Judith Hewson - "Yes, I would vote for her again. She says what a lot of people think, but are too afraid to say out loud." Nikki Martin - "Afraid of what? Social blacklash for their bigotry and ignorance?"

Gayle Button - "Democracy is letting people vote the way they want. But I will NEVER vote for HER!"

Leonie Guy - "That would be a disaster of gigantic proportions. Like Germany under Hitler."

John Howard - "What do I think? I think they'll get someone that will represent them and do what they think should be done. Doesn't matter what you and I think it's about what they think and are they being represented the way they want and that's what matters."