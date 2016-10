IPSWICH police are looking for the rightful owner of an unusual looking bicycle.

The 'chopper' style bike, designed to resemble a Harley Davidson motorcycle, was located in the Karana Downs area recently.

If you believe you may know the owner or have any information that can assist with returning it to its rightful owner please contact Karana Downs Police on 3813 2900.

Please quote reference number QP1601789796.