Is Springfield good enough for Myer?

DON'T hold your breath for a Myer store, Springfield.

The national retail giant has been on the suburb's wish list since Orion Springfield burst into the market ten years ago but the chances of a Myer moving to the suburbs are not looking strong.

Orion management said they were unable to disclose discussions or negotiations with retailers after the centre wrapped up its multi-million expansion in 2015 and Myer didn't come to the party.

Myer's property team confirmed there were no plans to open a store at Orion Springfield.

"Whilst we are unable to disclose any discussions or negotiations with our retailers and business partners, we are always looking for new opportunities to improve the Centre and welcome our customers' feedback to ensure we can continue to meet the needs of our growing community," Orion Springfield centre manager Melissa Crittenden said.

It comes after Myer announced last year it would close two department stores in New South Wales and was set to shut the Logan store's doors for the last time in 2018 and the Brookside store this year.

Myer reported a store sales growth of 3.9% in the first fiscal quarter of last year compared to major competitor David Jones' 9.7% in the same period.