37°
News

Is Springfield good enough for Myer?

Emma Clarke
| 11th Jan 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 7:19 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DON'T hold your breath for a Myer store, Springfield.

The national retail giant has been on the suburb's wish list since Orion Springfield burst into the market ten years ago but the chances of a Myer moving to the suburbs are not looking strong.

Myer’s property team confirmed they had no plans to move to Springfield.
Myer’s property team confirmed they had no plans to move to Springfield.

 

Orion management said they were unable to disclose discussions or negotiations with retailers after the centre wrapped up its multi-million expansion in 2015 and Myer didn't come to the party.

Myer's property team confirmed there were no plans to open a store at Orion Springfield.

"Whilst we are unable to disclose any discussions or negotiations with our retailers and business partners, we are always looking for new opportunities to improve the Centre and welcome our customers' feedback to ensure we can continue to meet the needs of our growing community," Orion Springfield centre manager Melissa Crittenden said.

It comes after Myer announced last year it would close two department stores in New South Wales and was set to shut the Logan store's doors for the last time in 2018 and the Brookside store this year.

Myer reported a store sales growth of 3.9% in the first fiscal quarter of last year compared to major competitor David Jones' 9.7% in the same period.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich myer orion springfield springfield

Woman checked for injuries following rollover

Woman checked for injuries following rollover

Paramedics called to single vehicle rollover at Marburg

  • News

  • 11th Jan 2017 8:46 AM

Lowood man identified as victim of fatal crash at Drewvale

Forensic officers outside the home in Mt Gravatt-Capalaba Rd, Mackenzie, where a 10-year-old boy was found dead. Photo: Kim Stephens

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating

Is Springfield good enough for Myer?

Myer's property team confirmed they had no plans to move to Springfield.

National retail giant has no plans to develop in Ipswich suburbs

Why an early election might tempt Premier Palaszczuk

DECISIONS: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has a big call to make about when the next election is held.

Race on to get new 93 seats finalised in time for next poll

Local Partners

No amnesty for medicinal marijuana, says Qld Government

Families reliant on medicinal marijuana are still unsure of their futures, as the state government remains uncompromising on granting amnesty.

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

New night markets coming to Ipswich

Donuts, ice cream and sno cones will all be on offer at the new market.

Market to launch with a free screening of Singin’ in the Rain

What's on this weekend

Enjoy a Day Out with Thomas at The Workshops Railway Museum.

Five things to do in Ipswich

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Guitarist on stage for background, soft and blur concept

Here's the latest on the the city's live music scene

King of Margaritaville coming to Bluesfest

King of Margaritaville coming to Bluesfest

IT WILL be margaritas all round thanks to this announcement.

MOVIE REVIEW: Collateral Beauty is a mess of a film

Will Smith in a scene from the movie Collateral Beauty.

MISGUIDED drama is a forgettable holiday movie.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' causes of death confirmed

Yet more tests will still be done

Kim Kardashian will have to watch video of alleged robbers

16 people have been arrested in connection with the robbery

MOVIE REVIEW: The Edge of Seventeen

Hailee Steinfeld and Haley Lu Richardson in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

COMING-of-age comedy perfectly captures the teenage struggle.

Viola Davis: Meryl Streep warned me about her speech

Streep warned Viola Davis about her Golden Globes speech

SPOTTED: Dance Moms stars share Whitsundays snaps

Dance Moms star and Sia's video clip dancer Maddie Ziegler and her sister Mackenzie share their holiday snaps at Hamilton Island, Whitsundays.

Dance Moms stars Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler share their photos.

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 Offers From...

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super private 10 acre (4.3ha)...

Big Family Home

29 Hibiscus Street, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This home has it all. Built in the late 1970's, this double story brick home is designed for family living. As you enter into the foyer on the ground level, you...

STYLISH POST WAR HOME WITH MASSIVE SHED

12 Spengler Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 4 Offers From...

Surrounded by similar beautiful properties, this gorgeous home sits proudly behind the white picket fence, immaculately looked after and in a stunning location...

OVERSIZED FOUR BEDDER PLUS STUDY ON ELEVATED 803M2 BLOCK!

15 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

If you are tired at looking at small homes on even smaller blocks then do not despair. This 8 year old family home is a genuine four large built-in bedroom plus...

ANOTHER ONE SOLD BY JILL FRANKLIN. JOIN FORCES WITH IPSWICHS&#39; TRUE SUPER AGENTS!

20 Charlotte, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Positioned on the high side of the street this property did not have water inside in 1974. Set on a large 809m2 allotment this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been...

BIG BLOCK – HUGE HOME – MASSIVE VALUE FOR MONEY!

29 Seventeen Mile Road, Helidon 4344

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Everything about this six year old family home is big! The amazing 1207m2 block with easy rear yard access, the oversized and separate air conditioned living...

BIG BLOCK – HUGE HOME – MASSIVE VALUE FOR MONEY!

29 Seventeen Mile Road, Helidon 4344

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Everything about this six year old family home is big! The amazing 1207m2 block with easy rear yard access, the oversized and separate air conditioned living...

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 2 3 $412,500

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $510,000

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

TRENDY 6 BEDDER ON TOFT!

22 Toft Drive, Raceview 4305

House 6 2 2 $349,000 Neg

This very neat and tidy family home is bigger than it looks and presented beautifully. Located in a quiet and convenient street in the popular suburb of Raceview...

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Library for Springfield a blue chip project

WORK TO DO: Cr David Morrison, with his grandson Judah at a council meeting, has big projects to unveil for Division 1 in 2017.

Morrison has plenty on the go in Div 1 in 2017

DELAYED: New Puma will open in February

PROGRESS: New Puma service station and Zarraffa's at West Ipswich now expected to open in February.

The new Puma precinct at West Ipswich is starting to come together.

Construction pushes ahead for club's $12m upgrade

Lions Club Richlands has started a $12m redevelopment.

Giant gold lion, new bars and massive TV screens part of build

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!