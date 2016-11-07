32°
Name and shame: Ipswich's drink and drug drivers

7th Nov 2016 5:00 AM

Every Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

BIANCE Maree Swapshire pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Redbank Plains on August 16. The 30-year-old from Redbank Plains was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for 12 months and fined $1400.

JOSHUA Isaac Barnes pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Dinmore on August 23. The 32-year-old from Karana Downs was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for nine months and fined $1100.

SEAN James Kelly pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Murrarie on July 24. Kelly, 28 from Bundamda, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $450.

BRADLEY James Martin pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Brassall on August 4. The 26-year-old from Brassall was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $350.

ZANE Chaz Sorrento pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood or saliva at Ebbw Vale on August 4. Sorrento, 52 from Annerley, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $400.

CRAIG Stephen Christop Tongs pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Raceview on August 13. Tongs, 46 from Redbank Plains, was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for four months and fined $600.

DARREN Comerford pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Riverview on September 15. The 41-year-old from Gailes was over the no alcohol limit but not over the general alcohol limit. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $200.

EDWARD Charles Deans pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to being in charge of a vehicle while over the general alcohol limit at Lowood on September 10. Deans, 54 from Atkinsons Dam, was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for two months and sentenced to two months imprisonment suspended for two years.

SCOTT Max Ifo pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Redbank Plains on September 23. The 21-year-old was over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for four months and sentenced to three months imprisonment suspended for two years.

ROBERT Andrew Jones pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Leichhardt on September 4. The 38-year-old from Upper Mount Gravatt was over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle alcohol limit. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for one month and fined $100.

VAN Tot Luu pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving while a relevant drug was present in their blood or saliva at Carole Park on August 9. The 27-year-old from Redbank Plains was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $200.

MITCHELL Albert Payne pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Yamanto on September 20. The 25-year-old from Deebing Heights was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months and fined $2000.

LEE Stewart Hickling pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Raceview on September 11. The 20-year-old from Ipswich was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for six months and fined $750.

ASHLEY Matthew Riddell pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at Riverview on June 14. Riddell, a 27-year-old from Riverview was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for nine months and fined $750.

JAMIE Elizabeth Gorlick pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving at Yamanto on September 10. Gorlick, 48 from Dugandan was over the no alcohol limit but not over the general alcohol limit. Gorlick was disqualified from holding or obtaining a drivers licence for three months and fined $250.

BILLY-JOE Read pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving with a relevant drug in his blood or saliva at Purga on September 8. The 33-year-old Goodna man was disqualified for one month and fined $300.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  drink-driving drug-driving ipswich name and shame

Name and shame: Ipswich's drink and drug drivers

