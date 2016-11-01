Ipswich's Halloween spooktacular

Greg Osborn Full Profile Login to follow

Thank you to all of our readers who shared a pic of their Halloween costume on our Facebook page.

Alan Blakey's post was a popular choice with many of our readers.

Tracy Morris wrote: "You guys are amazing. What a great idea to travel around handing out treats... made our night."

Here are some of the other favourites from this week's post.

You can see more of our readers' pics here or a full photo gallery at facebook.com/thequeenslandtimes or go to qt.com.au/photos/

Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for publication in The QT's website. Go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and click and click "submit your story".