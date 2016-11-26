Ipswich West a key seat in state election

CHALLENGE AHEAD: Ipswich West MP Jim Madden will still be smiling if he can win the key urban booths in Ipswich at the next election.

THE RESULT in Ipswich West will prove crucial in the outcome of the next state election.

If Labor MP Jim Madden can hang on in a seat where One Nation is coming for him then that will auger well for Labor's chances elsewhere.

The working class suburbs of north and western Ipswich will prove crucial in a seat that includes rural areas and working class townships like Rosewood.

The suburbs that have been deemed crucial by Labor include Brassall, which has 6964 voters in it.

North Ipswich has 2971 voters while Leichhardt (2200), One Mile (1366) and Tivoli (1098) are all critical.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann dominated those suburbs for Labor in the last federal election and Mr Madden will need to get a large percentage of the votes in those suburbs.

If One Nation can make inroads in those suburbs then it will be a sure sign the election will be close in Ipswich West, and that Pauline Hanson's party will do well in other areas in the state with a similar demographic.

Labor is convinced that One Nation will cannibalise the conservative vote as it did in the 1998 state election.

It is a great unknown what will unfold at a time in world history where dissatisfaction with mainstream politics is on the rise.

Populist leaders are gaining support in western countries and whether Queensland, and Ipswich West, will follow that trend remains to be seen.