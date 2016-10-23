Ipswich unites in march for safe world for kids

The streets turn red in one of the previous Walk for Daniel events.

IT'S the most horrific of stories, but the death of Daniel Morcombe is also one that grieving parents Bruce and Denise have turned to in their tireless effort to instigate positive change.

The Day for Daniel is the major annual event to come out of the Morcombes' campaign, and one that the Ipswich community has embraced with open arms.

More than 500 people are expected to don red clothing for the walk through the Ipswich CBD on October 28.

Ipswich Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy said the walk raised awareness of child safety and the need to protect young people.

"The Ipswich community really comes together, with business people, the police, council, youth services and the schools all walking together and wearing red,” Snr Const Sheedy said.

Students from Ipswich West State School, Ipswich State High and others will be involved.

The day kicks off in the mall at 9am with a sausage sizzle organised by Rotary.

That will be followed by the walk down into d'Arcy Doyle Place, up Limestone St, into Waghorn St and then into Brisbane St and back into the mall.

The road police unit will be in charge of traffic safety, while the mounted police will lead the march.

Proceeds go to the Daniel Morcombe Foundation.