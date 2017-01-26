Ipswich underground awakens

GAINING GROUND: Members of Ipswich Underground showcase their take on 'The Last Supper' at The Coronation Hotel amid copies of the new bi-monthly zine. Photo: Cheri Graham

THE IPSWICH Underground is well and truly above ground.

It is a new movement sweeping across the city that is gaining momentum and nourishing the music, arts and creative scene.

Ipswich Underground also has a zine that it has started publishing bi-monthly on music and the arts, with a focus on underground, alternative and DIY.

The street press publication, edited by Michelle O'Brien, keeps everyone in the loop about Ipswich gigs and the artistic endeavours of musicians, artists, designers, writers and photographers in the city.

Music, and specifically punk in its many forms, is a focus.

"A lot of it sprang from the gigs we've been involved with organising at the Coronation Hotel,” Ms O'Brien said when asked about the genesis of Ipswich Underground.

"My partner Aaron (Borg) did a lot of that, and he's put on a lot of gigs trying to get more punk bands to visit the town, and tap into what is going on here already.

"I had noticed all these amazing artists in Ipswich as well, a lot of that was through Instagram.

"We thought all the ingredients were there already and we've come up with a street press theme to capture everything and hopefully build on it.”

The new Ipswich Underground zine.

The Coronation Hotel is now a beacon for underground music, regularly hosting local and international acts.

Triple Z radio favourite The Frangipanis were a major drawcard at the West Ipswich hotel recently.

"And we had Belgrado, a post-punk from Spain,” Ms O'Brien said.

"They played on a Tuesday night and that went really well.

"We were able to generate a lot of hype locally and people came out from Brisbane to see them as well.”

This Sunday night punk band Odio, from Oakland in California, will be playing at The Coro and they will also be doing a side gig next to Arcadia Comics on Bell St.

"There is a local Ipswich band called Friendly Fire (also playing at The Coro on Sunday) and they are two brilliant young guys whose sound is more goth/industrial,” Ms O'Brien said.

"Aaron is now getting contacted by bands who are touring and wanting to do a night in Ipswich, when they would often just go to Brisbane.

"It is really putting the place on the map for a lot of underground music.”

Spanish band Belgrado belt out the notes at The Coronation Hotel. Photo: Cheri Graham.

Ipswich Underground is enhancing the music and arts scene culture in the city while also driving economic benefits for the various establishments where the bands play and stay.

Photographer Cheri Graham has done a great job of taking pictures for the zine that capture the essence of what Ipswich Underground is all about.

The overall result of the group's activity has clearly been to make Ipswich a magnet for touring bands, while nurturing a genuine underground scene and opening up a stronger culture of nightlife for Ipswich.

"Venues such as The Coronation, The Metropole and Goleby's Basement have been doing an incredible job introducing local crowds to high calibre acts from across the country and even internationally,” Ms O'Brien said.

"This in turn has begun to raise the profile of the city, which has long struggled to establish a credible reputation with touring artists from Brisbane and interstate.

"There is a strong feeling that Ipswich is on the precipice of a new and exciting era for local arts and entertainment, and it is clear that we already have the audiences for it.”

Ipswich band Unbound unleashes. Photo: Cheri Graham

Ms O'Brien said the Ipswich Underground bi-monthy zine would also cover local news with perspectives on the city's ongoing redevelopment, and political satire designed to agitate discussion and shine a light on issues of significance to the local community.

"We are interested in what is really going on in town, and we are fortunate in that we are not censored by any higher vested interests,' she said.

The QT was at The Coro when the team behind Ipswich Underground was hand stapling each copy of the first edition of Ipswich Underground, with the hard copies distributed widely.

The response has been positive, and the impact mighty impressive.