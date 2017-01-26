35°
News

Ipswich underground awakens

Joel Gould
| 26th Jan 2017 11:56 AM
GAINING GROUND: Members of Ipswich Underground showcase their take on 'The Last Supper' at The Coronation Hotel amid copies of the new bi-monthly zine. Photo: Cheri Graham
GAINING GROUND: Members of Ipswich Underground showcase their take on 'The Last Supper' at The Coronation Hotel amid copies of the new bi-monthly zine. Photo: Cheri Graham

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE IPSWICH Underground is well and truly above ground.

It is a new movement sweeping across the city that is gaining momentum and nourishing the music, arts and creative scene.

Ipswich Underground also has a zine that it has started publishing bi-monthly on music and the arts, with a focus on underground, alternative and DIY.

The street press publication, edited by Michelle O'Brien, keeps everyone in the loop about Ipswich gigs and the artistic endeavours of musicians, artists, designers, writers and photographers in the city.

Music, and specifically punk in its many forms, is a focus.

"A lot of it sprang from the gigs we've been involved with organising at the Coronation Hotel,” Ms O'Brien said when asked about the genesis of Ipswich Underground.

"My partner Aaron (Borg) did a lot of that, and he's put on a lot of gigs trying to get more punk bands to visit the town, and tap into what is going on here already.

"I had noticed all these amazing artists in Ipswich as well, a lot of that was through Instagram.

"We thought all the ingredients were there already and we've come up with a street press theme to capture everything and hopefully build on it.”

The new Ipswich Underground zine.
The new Ipswich Underground zine.

The Coronation Hotel is now a beacon for underground music, regularly hosting local and international acts.

Triple Z radio favourite The Frangipanis were a major drawcard at the West Ipswich hotel recently.

"And we had Belgrado, a post-punk from Spain,” Ms O'Brien said.

"They played on a Tuesday night and that went really well.

"We were able to generate a lot of hype locally and people came out from Brisbane to see them as well.”

This Sunday night punk band Odio, from Oakland in California, will be playing at The Coro and they will also be doing a side gig next to Arcadia Comics on Bell St.

"There is a local Ipswich band called Friendly Fire (also playing at The Coro on Sunday) and they are two brilliant young guys whose sound is more goth/industrial,” Ms O'Brien said.

"Aaron is now getting contacted by bands who are touring and wanting to do a night in Ipswich, when they would often just go to Brisbane.

"It is really putting the place on the map for a lot of underground music.”

Spanish band Belgrado belt out the notes at The Coronation Hotel. Photo: Cheri Graham.
Spanish band Belgrado belt out the notes at The Coronation Hotel. Photo: Cheri Graham.

Ipswich Underground is enhancing the music and arts scene culture in the city while also driving economic benefits for the various establishments where the bands play and stay.

Photographer Cheri Graham has done a great job of taking pictures for the zine that capture the essence of what Ipswich Underground is all about.

The overall result of the group's activity has clearly been to make Ipswich a magnet for touring bands, while nurturing a genuine underground scene and opening up a stronger culture of nightlife for Ipswich.

"Venues such as The Coronation, The Metropole and Goleby's Basement have been doing an incredible job introducing local crowds to high calibre acts from across the country and even internationally,” Ms O'Brien said.

"This in turn has begun to raise the profile of the city, which has long struggled to establish a credible reputation with touring artists from Brisbane and interstate.

"There is a strong feeling that Ipswich is on the precipice of a new and exciting era for local arts and entertainment, and it is clear that we already have the audiences for it.”

Ipswich band Unbound unleashes. Photo: Cheri Graham
Ipswich band Unbound unleashes. Photo: Cheri Graham

Ms O'Brien said the Ipswich Underground bi-monthy zine would also cover local news with perspectives on the city's ongoing redevelopment, and political satire designed to agitate discussion and shine a light on issues of significance to the local community.

"We are interested in what is really going on in town, and we are fortunate in that we are not censored by any higher vested interests,' she said.

The QT was at The Coro when the team behind Ipswich Underground was hand stapling each copy of the first edition of Ipswich Underground, with the hard copies distributed widely.

The response has been positive, and the impact mighty impressive.

  • For more on Ipswich Underground see facebook.com/ IpswichUnderground or on Instagram via @ipswichunderground.
Ipswich Queensland Times
Indigenous leader on Australia Day: 'We're not being heard'

Indigenous leader on Australia Day: 'We're not being heard'

“The date, the time, how you celebrate – who cares? It’s not about the date, it’s about legislative change."

Meet the man building homes for battlers

Greg Cree, founder of Project4Change at the site in Leichhardt.

Ipswich was chosen for the launch project

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Australia Day must be Jan 26, but still needs to change

Australia Day flags

SOON you'll put down your flags and it will be over.

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

Locals cry fowl over a new poultry farm in Spring Creek

NOT EGGSELENT: Spring Creek Orchids farmer Fergus Tweedy (front) along with neighbours Tina Cupitt (left) and Merle Bonell, aren't looking forward to the possibility of poultry sheds on Gatton Esk Road.

Neighbours fight proposed poultry farm

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

See a live band this weekend

The latest on the city's live music scene

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich.

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at first ever Opera House gig

The reality shows battling for your remote

My Kitchen Rules, Married At First Sight and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will all compete for a slice of the ratings pie from Monday. From left, Pete Evans, John Aiken and Chris Brown.

Big guns come out blazing as channels face off for ratings war.

Beloved television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was the first major sitcom to portray a single, independent working woman as a lead.

THE beloved sitcom star has passed away

Flume, Amy Shark tipped to battle for Hottest 100 glory

Flume's Never Be Like You is a favourite to take out the top spot.

Triple J's annual music poll received a record number of votes.

What's on the big screen this week

James McAvoy in a scene from the movie Split.

THRILLER master M Night Shyamalan is back in top form with Split.

Who's going into the jungle this year?

Chris Brown and Julia Morris host the TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

THE celebrity names on everyone's lips ahead of I'm a Celeb debut.

Offices On 2 Separate Levels - CBD Main Street Frontage

102 Brisbane Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial * High profile facing intersection - Invest or occupy * Option to ... $1,250,000

* High profile facing intersection - Invest or occupy * Option to occupy or lease upper level with substantial income in place from lower level lease. * Large 2...

&quot;THIS BRASSALL BEAUTIE HAS IT ALL-- LOCATION, SPACE AND STYLE!&quot;

55 Bradfield Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Stylish, sizable highset family home that is presented in immaculate and pristine condition is now offered for sale in the prestige estate of Grammar Park...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 $409,000...

This immaculately presented home is located in a fantastic neighbourhood, within minutes of shops, schools, public transport and highway access. - Great street...

&quot;IMMACULATE TOWNHOUSE- SUPERB LOCATION&quot;

25/21B Hunter Street, Brassall 4305

Town House 3 2 1 $279,000

Beautifully presented townhouse in popular Brassall. Throw away the car keys, save on petrol and increase your fitness levels as you can walk to schools...

THE ENTERTAINER IS COMPLETE!

27 Wigmore Street, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 3 $429,000...

Well this beauty has got the lot! Wonderfully modernized and positioned on a nice big 1012m2 block with rear yard access to the sheds & amazing outdoor...

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE!!! BELIEVE IT

6/6A Bridge Street, North Booval 4304

Unit 3 2 1 Offers From...

BUILT IN 2016 WITH RESPECTFUL TENANT IN PLACE SET & FORGET RETURN ON INVESTMENT The Developer has reduced the price on this last unit in order to move forward on...

Renovate and Capitalise

65 Lance Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 3 $299,000...

Every one dreams of owning there first home, well this is an opportunity not to be missed and it's available at a price you can afford in a desirable location.

108 Glorious Acres ....

48 BK Road, Lake Manchester 4306

Residential Land That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. ... Offers over...

That's right, 108 glorious acres at the base of the D'Aguilar Range. If you love peace and seclusion, then this is a perfect spot to build your dream home. There...

Owners Committed Elsewhere

220 Nelson Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

This luxury residence offers quiet privacy and modern family living embracing contemporary style and a sophisticated design with multiple living zones and ample...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

REVEALED: Major childcare centre to double in size

BRIGHT FUTURE: Stella Johnson, Lucian Bekue, 3 and Tegan Vandenberg at Kambu 'Amaroo' Kindergarten. (INSET) Map of the proposal site.

Indigenous health service apply to expand Silkstone centre

$4 million Ipswich property set for tourism resort

FOR SALE: This property at Borallon is on the market for $4million.

Rural property on the market with tourism potential

Illegal Ipswich 'boarding houses' under investigation

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

One property was stacked with up to 40 adults

New food precinct pitch for Yamanto

NEIGHBOURHOOD CENTRE: An artist's impression of a new centre at Yamanto submitted to the council this month along with development plans.

A new business centre has been proposed for Yamanto.

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

SPEAKING OUT: Scott Marsen says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for the couple who trashed his home.

Couple whose house was trashed accused of doing the same

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!