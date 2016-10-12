24°
Ipswich triathlete's best finish on world stage

David Lems
| 12th Oct 2016 3:15 PM
Ipswich triathlete Bec Ungermann is chasing more success after successfully representing Australia at the world long championships in the United States.
AFTER nearly nine hours battling energy-sapping windy conditions, Ipswich triathlete Bec Ungermann knew the time wasn't important.

What mattered after her latest sporting mission in the United States was where she finished.

Representing Australia a third time, the pocket rocket came a pleasing fourth in her age group at the World Long Course Championships in Oklahoma.

It was her best international finish and most satisfying because of the heat and wind that challenged Ungermann during her 4km swim, 120km ride and 30km run.

"It was a lot warmer than I expected,'' Ungermann, 28, said.

"We ended having a tornado siren going off during the bike course.''

She said the competitors were anxious until the storm funnel passed.

"It was probably the most windiest bike ride of my life but I didn't come off,'' she said.

She was second out of the Hefner Lake reservoir before the strong blowy conditions provided extra challenges for the riders and runners tackling the course through open rural countryside.

"It was 42 degrees,'' Ungermann said, having to contend with the constant threat of becoming dehydrated.

"Getting liquid on the bike was hard because you'd pick something up and it would get blown out of your hands. Or you didn't want to take your hand off the handlebars in case you came off.''

But after enduring Nature's added challenges, the Booval all-rounder only narrowly missed out on finishing third.

"I was stoked to finish so close to the podium,'' she said thanking everyone who helped her.

"I was placing third until the last 1km of the 30km run but I had nothing left in the tank.

"I'm very happy with my overall position considering my glandular fever in the last three months of training.

"To all my training buddies who've made me ride and run up hills which take your breath away and made me get out of bed during those dark times of winter . . . the success is to be shared with all of you involved.''

Ungermann's time in the 25-29 years event was eight hours, 55 minutes and 34 seconds, finishing behind American Katie Horan (8:54.54).

Another US triathlete Victoria Kline won in 8:38.07, with Russian competitor Tamarin Kariolis second (8:40.19).

Ungermann's reward was a holiday with husband Danny, who also provided incredible support before and during the nine hour race.

The extended stay included visits to Vegas, Los Angeles and Hollywood.

She was understandably sore in the early part of her post-race break walking up national park hills while she recovered.

But it takes more than that to stop the dedicated Ipswich sportswoman.

Future focus

BACK in Ipswich after her successful mission, Bec Ungermann plans to spend the next two months helping kids.

Ungermann is heavily involved in the annual Tuffkidz events at Ipswich State High School on October 23.

She's also keen to help regional students compete in the All Schools triathlon competitition next month.

After that, she will step up her training for major Queensland events at Hervey Bay and Goondiwindi.

Having experienced and conquered her latest extreme challenge, Ungermann is already looking towards qualifying for next year's world championships in Penticton, Canada.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bec ungermann, ipswich sporting achievers, okalahoma world championships, triathlon, world long course triathlon championships

Ipswich triathlete's best finish on world stage

