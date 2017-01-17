Ipswich train users 'packed in like sardines'

Rail Back on Track's Robert Dow says Ipswich has been 'bashed around' by Queensland Rail in recent months.

Ipswich residents are being squashed into train carriages due to a severe lack of services and the situation won't improve for at least another week.

Robert Dow from Rail Back on Track said trains were spotted this morning at Darra full to the brim with commuters thanks to Queensland Rail's summer school holiday timetable blunder.

"People were packed in like a tin of sardines," he said.

"The summer timetable is just not working."

While it is normal for Queensland Rail to reduce services over Christmas and New Year, 2017 is the first year reduced services have continued three weeks into January, Mr Dow says.

For the next week Ipswich has lost its express service with trains now stopping at all stations until January 23.

"From (Monday) express trains will be back on the Ipswich line stopping at Darra and Rosewood trains will be running on weekends," he said.

"But the Friday timetable will be different to Monday to Thursday. It's very confusing.

"The best thing Ipswich residents can do is to check the Journey Planner website before they travel."

Mr Dow said while Ipswich will suffer less with the new timetable, announced by QR overnight, it's still not ideal.

The new timetable will revert back to November 7 services and has already copped flack from community groups and commuters.

"It was announced late last night which was a bit sneaky," he said.

"The new timetable has big problems. It's another reduced service timetable.

"Ipswich residents aren't happy.

"They got bashed around when QR stopped Rosewoood weekend services and the continued reduced services are just not a good thing."