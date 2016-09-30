Ipswich traffic cops prepared for huge weekend

Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton is reminding people to drive safely this Christmas period. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

IPSWICH police will have all hands on deck this weekend in preparation for the return of thousands of holiday makers.

Operation Spring Break has been running throughout the Ipswich police district during the school holidays, targeting drink driving, speeding and other offences.

Ipswich's top traffic cop Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton said the majority of motorists had done the right thing during the break.

"There have been some alarming incidents of drivers failing to show consideration for other road users - including some anti-social behaviour such as street racing," Snr Sgt Hamilton said.

"Ninety-five percent of people do the right thing and it's just that other 5% that show a disregard for the law that we have to be wary of."

Operation Spring Break will conclude on the public holiday on Monday, with police then shifting resources into Operation Back to School, when students return to class across Queensland on Tuesday.

"Every police officer available has been on board throughout the holidays," Snr Sgt Hamilton said.

"There will be a lot of traffic on the roads this weekend so take care and drive carefully - we want to see everyone get home safely."

Anyone headed south of the Tweed during the long weekend should be warned - NSW will be dishing out double demerit points for speeding, mobile phone, seat belt and failure to wear helmet offences.