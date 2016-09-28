Ipswich teen pleads guilty to murdering grandfather

AN Ipswich teenager has pleaded guilty in Adelaide Magistrates Court to murdering her grandfather.



Brittney Jade Dwyer, 19, was charged after the 81-year-old was found dead in his Adelaide home in August.



Police alleged Dwyer and her 19-year-old friend planned to rob the victim of $30,000 three months earlier.



Dwyer was extradited to Adelaide earlier this month.



Dwyer, of Redbank Plains, will return to court in November.



