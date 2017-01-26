35°
Ipswich tech guru off to Silicon Valley

26th Jan 2017 10:10 AM
LEADER: Fire Station 101's Community Manager Chad Renando is a member of the 10-person Startup Community Leaders' Mission to Colorado and California's Silicon Valley

IPSWICH'S burgeoning startup sector will benefit from local participation in a week-long mission to the United States, supported by the Palaszczuk Government's Advance Queensland initiative.

Fire Station 101's Community Manager Chad Renando is a member of the 10-person Startup Community Leaders' Mission to Colorado and California's Silicon Valley.

The mission, from January 29 to February 5, is being hosted by Brisbane-based Startup Catalyst, which specialises in international immersion programs for future and current entrepreneurs, corporate leaders and investors.

Mr Renando said the US Mission would create opportunities for the local innovation and startup ecosystem.

"To grow our regional startup ecosystem, we must become more globally aware and plugged into global networks supporting information exchange, collaboration and venture capital flows,” he said.

"To be able to see what's working well in a tech startup hub like Silicon Valley represents a tremendous learning and capacity building opportunity for Ipswich and West Moreton.

"This mission is a global networking opportunity to create pathways for expansion and investment for local entrepreneurs as well as for overseas startups and investors looking to leverage the Australian market.”

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said the benefits of Mr Renando's visit would flow to Ipswich.

"This is a great opportunity for Chad to build global connections, observe world's best practice and return to Ipswich to share with our thriving startup sector new ideas to help support jobs and grow regional economies,” she said.

Each participant will receive $6000 in support from the $1.5 million Advancing Regional Innovation Program Network Fund to cover mission costs while they are in the United States.

Topics:  chad renando fire station 101 ipswich silicon valley

