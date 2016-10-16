Ipswich teacher conquers epic challenge

HOW do you get back on the proverbial bike after soreness from tackling one of the toughest sporting events on the planet?

You ride from Brisbane to the Gold Coast.

Or at least, that's what Ipswich school teacher Jarrod Harvey did today after returning from Hawaii through the week.

Harvey, 26, was understandably sore for a few days after finishing an impressive 11th in his age group at last weekend's Ironman World Championship endurance event in Kona.

He came 110th overall, including the professional competitors, after completing the 3.8km swim, 180km ride and 42.2km run.

"I was pretty pumped,'' Harvey said, already planning another assault on the epic international challenge.

The West Moreton Anglican College HPE teacher was back at work on Wednesday morning after flying home on Tuesday night.

"I was pretty sore up until probably Thursday,'' he said.

"I was as stiff as a board but I've come good now. I did a bit of training this morning.''

That included riding 100km with one of his sponsors.

"That was nice and cruisy,'' Harvey said.

But having done the amount of training Harvey does, such a cycle is nothing out of the ordinary.

He said the experience being among the elite competitors in Hawaii was better than he expected, even with the testing conditions.

"It was warm and windy,'' he said.

"The bike course was pretty crazy with the crosswinds and that.''

The competitors had to contend with other mentally challenging tests during the marathon-distance run.

"Just the fact that it rained the night before made it quite humid,'' he said.

"As soon as the sun came out, it just got really steamy and it's quite a lonely course.

"No spectators are allowed from about 16km of the run through to about 38k, so it's quite lonely and hot.''

Redbank Plains-based Harvey completed his three endurance events in nine hours, 22 minutes and 59 seconds.

"I did a 10 minute PB (personal best) as well on the probably the toughest course in the world so I'm stoked,'' he said.

The former athlete and rugby player is planning a break before hoping to contest the Taupo Ironman in New Zealand in March.

That event is another qualifying event for the 2017 world ironman championships.

Having experienced what many consider the ultimate challenge in Hawaii, Harvey is ready for more.

"They do a really really good event over there and I'd like to go back again next year,'' Harvey said.

"If I train well for a year, I think I can win it (my age group) to be honest.''