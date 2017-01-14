Ipswich swelters in 38 degree plus summer scorcher

COOL DOWN: Trae Healey, 4, Mia Healey, 6 and Leksi Whyman, 8, splashing around at Bundamba Swim Centre.

IPSWICH has sweltered under another hot summer's day with the temperature peaking at 38.3 degrees at 2.10pm.

The temperature had gone past 30 degrees by 8.30am on a blue sky day that had residents heading for the cooling waters of places like the Bundamba pool and the air conditioning of shopping centres.

When the QT visited Colleges Crossing there was a solitary man and his son cooling down.

Joshua Donovan and Tyson Skott, 4, cooling down at Colleges Crossing. Inga Williams

It was too hot for many to be out in the heat.

Ipswich is set for more scorchers this week with weatherzone.com.au predicting 30 plus temperatures all week.

Sunday is set to be the coolest with 31 degrees but the temperature is set to rise again at the end of the week with 38 degrees predicted for Wednesday and 36 for Thursday.

Denyka Roberson staying cool at Riverlink Shopping Centre. Inga Williams