Ipswich to swelter with heat wave on the way

Ipswich and Queensland are bracing for a scorching start to summer with a heat wave on the way.

Temperatures are expected to be 10 degrees above the December average with the chance of severe thunderstorms.

Today the city will see a high of 33 with a medium chance of showers and a gusty storm during the afternoon and evening.

The mercury will start to head north tomorrow with a maximum of 36 degrees and a high chance of storms in the afternoon and evening.

The extreme heat will hit on Friday with 41C forecast for Ipswich, Gatton, Laidley and Boonah.

It won't however be the hottest part of the state with Birdsville set to record a high of 45.

The heat is expected to last through the weekend and into the middle of next week and residents are advised to keep cool by staying indoors.

The firies have also warned that the heat and possibility of electrical storms will increase the chance of bush fires.