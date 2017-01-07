Ipswich street shut down by ‘horror crash’

SHUT DOWN: A North Ipswich street has been shut down to film a commercial.

A NORTH Ipswich street has been shut down.

No traffic is being allowed onto Smith St between Delacey St and Ferguson St.

Inside the exclusion zone a car can be seen lying on its side, but there are no ambulances at the scene and no injured people.

Instead the 'accident' has been set up by a film production company, Two Little Indians, who will be filming a commercial until 7.30pm today.

The crew of 45 plus 25 performers will be back on Sunday, filming from about 6am until 6.30pm meaning the street will be shut down again.

Executive producer James Greville was tight-lipped on the project, but confirmed it's a road safety commercial due to be released within the next six weeks.

The company carried out letter box drops to all the affected residents and picked up some new actors along the way.

Helen Spelitis

The background performers are all residents from Smith St and one of the local stars is a dog; a staffy cross named Bilco who won the part competing against five other dogs.

"We're very grateful to the residents for accommodating us," Mr Greville said.

"And to the council for helping us organise everything on short notice."

Two Little Indians has been in business for 15 years and this isn't their first time in Ipswich.

The city was the backdrop for a feature film called Don't Tell, due to hit the cinemas in May.