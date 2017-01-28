Meet the Ipswich beauty pageant finalist fighting PTSD

BEAUTY QUEEN: Ipswich woman Karron Carney-Wyatt will compete in the national finals for Mrs Galaxy Australia in March.

MODEL, mother and wife Karron Carney-Wyatt has always wanted to enter a beauty pageant but being married counted her out of most.

It wasn't until she found the Mrs Galaxy Australia pageant that her dream of representing her country while supporting charity came true.

This year Karron has been selected to represent Ipswich in the coveted competition and she's gearing up for the national final being held at Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast in March.

Her husband, a soldier stationed at Amberley, has played a major part in her motivation.

"He suffers from PTSD and that's had a really big impact on our family," Karron said.

"Like lots of soldiers, and their families, who suffer PTSD the first two weeks were the hardest.

"There's a real stigma around it and a perception that those who are suffering need to be strong, that they don't need help and don't need to talk to anyone about it.

"But once that person stands up and owns it everything changes. For my husband it was about finding an outlet; he goes dog sledding with our two huskies and they all have so much fun.

"The first time he competed in a race he didn't even think about his PTSD for two weeks afterwards, compared to every day."

As part of the competition Karron is fundraising for charities that have touched her life; Soldier On, which supports veterans, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, helping sick children.

So far she's only raised about $150 but is hoping the Ipswich community will get behind her and that by March the total will be much higher.

When Karron competes in on the Gold Coast she will have to impress the judges not only with her bikini body and catwalk skills but in an interview too.

She's is a little nervous about the interview and said it can be difficult to talk about her family's experience with PTSD without becoming emotional.

That's a problem living in Ipswich has helped with, she said.

"The people here are so generous, so giving and so accepting," Karron said.

"There's a high defence population out here so when we moved down (from Sydney) I really noticed how accepting and understanding everyone is."

If Karron makes it through, she will be headed to the United States to compete in the next stage of the competition.