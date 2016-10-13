Ipswich shines through damning finance report

COOL CATS: Mayor Paul Pisasale was confident in his council's financial planning while making budget announcements.

IPSWICH is in a very strong financial position.

That was the bold statement made by our mayor when he handed down this year's budget and now his claim has been backed by an independent review that slammed most Queensland councils.

The Queensland Audit office this week handed down a damning report on the long-term sustainability of Queensland's 77 local governments, exposing a litany of errors and alluding to widespread incompetence.

The audit concluded most councils plan poorly, saying their long-term financial forecasts and their asset management plans lacked "substance and rigour", and confidence in their own figures.

But Ipswich City Council made the list of councils praised for successfully managing, and planning for, rapid population growth, placing increased demand on council services and infrastructure.

When the budget was released earlier this year, Mayor Paul Pisasale proudly declared that while the council was spending $411 million, only $146 million was raised through rates.

The council's debt - wholly borrowed from the Queensland Treasury Corporation - is sitting at $264 million with $100 million put towards infrastructure in the latest budget.

One of the indicators in the report is the 'average asset sustainability ratio' where councils that score higher than 90 are considered to be effectively replacing infrastructure assets as they reach the end of their lifetime.

Ipswich scored 94.04 and the trend is improving. The council is also raising enough revenue to cover its operating expenses, has minimal reliance on government grants - 5% of revenue raised, and is well placed to pay down debt.

Mayor Paul Pisasale says the report shows Ipswich is leading the way in three of the four key indicators and validates his claim "the city is in the strongest financial position in living memory".

"The independent umpire has backed what I said in my budget speech," Cr Pisasale said. "With continued strong leadership we will maintain our enviable financial record".

Deputy Mayor and finance boss Paul Tully said it was a strong result, but that the council would continue to be vigilant with its financial planning.

"Accurate forecasting underpins our continued success in managing the city's finances," he said.

Accuracy is precisely the problem highlighted with acting Auditor General Anthony Close saying most councils spend without understanding future infrastructure costs.

"The clear risk is that some councils are approaching a tipping point where their infrastructure assets deteriorate or fail faster than they can afford to replace them, with the potential to jeopardise the growth of their local economies," Mr Close wrote in the report.

Almost half the state's councils are in deficit and 24 of those are forecasting deficits for the next ten years. Ipswich City Council is forecasting successive, and increasing, operating surpluses until 2024-2025.