Ipswich set for run of spring scorchers

IPSWICH is in for a possible thunderstorm this afternoon, setting the scene of a run of days well over the 30-degree mark.

Forecasters have given the city about a 30% shot at seeing a thunderstorm either late morning or early afternoon today.

The arrival of northerly winds will result in the mercury shooting upwards on Saturday, with a forecast maximum of 35 degrees.

Things won't get much cooler for the following five days, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a sweltering 36 for next Tuesday.