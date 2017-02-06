Ipswich scouts achieve Aussie-first

More than 60 solar panels now power Allawara Scout Camp. Photo: File

AN IPSWICH scouting camp site is believed to be the first in Australia to become completely energy neutral.

Moreton Region Scout Commissioner Ken Millers said the Allawah Scout Camp now relied only on solar power.

"We started (installing solar panels) four years ago and as of last week we achieved energy neutrality," he said.

"It's a huge achievement for us."

The camp has more than 60 solar panels spread across 23ha of land.

"We are proud to be able to say we are now totally energy self-sufficient," Mr Millers said.

"The solar panels have also completely eliminated $5000-6000 a year in power bills. That means we can spend our money on youth programs and to expand what we are able to offer here.

"It's been a huge opportunity to take our environmental work to the next level."

The camp site is very popular and used by about 7000 scouts, groups and individuals each year.

"As far as I know it's the first time in the history of the organisation that's been done," Mr Millers said.

"A big part of our program is caring for the environment and energy management and that's what we teach our kids."