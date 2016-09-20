Ipswich school loses third principal in two years

STUDENTS at Bundamba State Secondary College will soon usher in their fourth new principal since 2014.

After only one year in the job Mrs Katherine Morrison has left with the end of term three marking her last day as the college's principal.

She has taken up a new position as Principal of Brisbane Youth Education and Training Centre at Wacol.

The facility caters to students from across the state that are either convicted criminals or being held on remand.

This is the third time since 2014 the college, which has about 800 students, has farewelled their head teacher.

Mrs Morrison was too busy to be interviewed, or have her photo taken, on Friday.

FAREWELL: Bundamba State Secondary College's principal Katherine Morrison won't be back next term. Photo supplied by Media and Issues Management, Department of Education and Training. Contributed

In a short written statement, issued through the State Government's Media and Issues, Education Queensland department, Mrs Morrison said she was looking for a "professional challenge".

"I'm looking to make a difference to young people in a different context," Mrs Morrison said.

"It has been a privilege to serve this school community.

"I have particularly enjoyed working with the students who are welcoming and enthusiastic learners with big futures ahead of them."

In October 2014 Bundamba Secondary College said goodbye to Mr Andrew Peach after four years in the principal's job.

In January 2015 Mr Roger Atkins was appointed as his replacement, but Mrs Morrison was appointed the following August.

The newly appointed Deputy Principal Katrina Bayldon will be Acting Principal until the recruitment process for Mrs Morrison's replacement is finished.