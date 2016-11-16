Ipswich run machine takes Bulls axing in his stride

QUEENSLAND Bulls prospect Sam Truloff appreciates all the support from Ipswich family, friends and former coaches after a dramatic 24 hours in his cricket career.

After being called into the Queensland Bulls side playing South Australia at the Gabba tomorrow, Truloff was suddenly replaced when Australian players Usman Khawaja and Joe Burns were sent back to the Sheffield Shield competition following Australia's dismal Second Test performance in Hobart.

But far from being shattered after the initial decision, Truloff has taken it with the same mature approach he has adopted in his batting in recent seasons.

"There's always positives to take out of it,'' Truloff, 23, said.

"It was pretty tough to take yesterday but you look at it on the positive note that I'm being replaced by a Test player.

"There's probably no good way to get dropped but in that way, it's not too bad.''

Truloff was originally named to make his first-class and Sheffield Shield debut in the game.

The former Marburg cricketer was told he was being replaced, along with another Bulls player Charlie Hemphrey.

"I went in for training yesterday morning and had a full session with the guys, the team and nutted out where I was fielding and where I was batting and whatever,'' he said.

"Then after lunch it all sort of changed.''

Truloff's initial selection came after some outstanding performances for the Queensland Second XI in recent Futures Leagues matches.

The former Australian under-19 batsman scored 100 against Tasmania and 100 and 90 against Victoria, proving he was ready for a step up to Shield cricket.

"I'm just happy to be consistent at the moment,'' Truloff said.

"There's just been a few little mental changes I think and technically wise, I'm pretty happy where I am at.

"All the batters in the squad say once you get your head in the trough, don't get out and just keep piling them on.''

One of the most exciting talents bred in the Ipswich region, Truloff is keen to take his next opportunity when it arises with the Bulls.

He'll return to Brisbane Wests this weekend for the second day of their Queensland Premier Grade match against Gold Coast.

The talented right-handed batsman will then prepare for Queensland's next Futures League game against South Australia next week.

"Hopefully I'll score some more runs there and see what happens with selection,'' he said.

"I'm know I'm thereabouts. There's not really many negatives out of it.''

Maintaining his strong ties to the Ipswich region, Truloff recently played for Centrals in a T20 match.

He enjoys playing for Centrals when it fits in with his higher level commitments.

And that's why Truloff was grateful for the messages of support after news broke earlier this week he had been chosen in the Queensland squad.

"Social media and stuff was going pretty mental the other day about I was playing,'' he said.

Among the special responses came from former coaches like Garry Sherwood, who helped Truloff in his junior days representing Ipswich teams.

"He sent me a message the other day. He lives in Thailand now,'' Truloff said.

"There's been plenty of guys that had a role to play in my junior development sending me messages and it's been a bit overwhelming to be honest.''

Truloff also appreciated the support from his Wests club in Brisbane.

New Queensland Bulls squad for Thursday's Sheffield Shield match against the South Australian Redbacks at the Gabba: Usman Khawaja (c), Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Luke Feldman, Jason Floros, Peter George, Chris Hartley, Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth (12th man to be named at the toss).