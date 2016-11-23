33°
Ipswich-Rosewood line closed to trains again

Joel Gould
| 23rd Nov 2016 5:00 AM
SHUTDOWN: Trains won't run on the Ipswich-Rosewood line again this weekend.
SHUTDOWN: Trains won't run on the Ipswich-Rosewood line again this weekend.

CLOSED again.

The Ipswich-Rosewood rail line will be shut this weekend for maintenance and passengers will once again have to use buses.

Buses have run in place of trains for the past two weekends due to a train driver shortage.

When trains will run again is anyone's guess but the QT has learned the line will also be shut for maintenance on Sunday, December 4.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said he had been working behind the scenes to get trains back up and running as soon as possible.

Mr Madden met with Queensland Rail representatives yesterday and told the QT of the latest developments.

"There was track maintenance scheduled this weekend and the following Sunday and it had been for months,” Mr Madden said.

"I have just come from a meeting with QR and they couldn't give me a definite date when train services would be resumed.

"But I am pushing for services to be resumed on the weekend of December 10 and 11.”

The QT reported last week that commuters with large mobility scooters said they couldn't get on the buses.

Mr Madden said QR had assured him that situation had been rectified.

"We had special low-rise buses sitting at both Ipswich and Rosewood that people with disabilities were using but QR told me they didn't see anyone with mobility scooters,” he said.

"They were prepared to give out vouchers for people with mobility scooters so a maxi-cab could take those with some of the bigger scooters.

"But they didn't need to give any out.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich ipswich-rosewood line jim madden queensland rail railway track maintenance

