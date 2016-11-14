30°
News

Ipswich residents outraged at cutbacks to rail services

Joel Gould
| 14th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
TRAIN PAIN: Residents on the Ipswich-Rosewood line are filthy buses will run instead of trains on weekends. INSET: MP JIm Madden (top) and Cr David Pahlke.
TRAIN PAIN: Residents on the Ipswich-Rosewood line are filthy buses will run instead of trains on weekends. INSET: MP JIm Madden (top) and Cr David Pahlke. Rob Williams

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUSES have replaced trains on the Ipswich- Rosewood line indefinitely on weekends in a development angry residents and Division 10 councillor David Pahlke have branded "a disgrace".

The Translink website says "these buses replace two services on Friday afternoon, and all weekend services".

"While most services will stop at all stations, there are eight services on Saturday and six services on Sunday that will run express between Ipswich and Rosewood," the site says.

One resident on the Rosewood Residents SE QLD Facebook site, Madeleine Broady, said it would now take closer to an hour to get to Ipswich, rather than 24 minutes on the train, on the all stations bus service.

Translink's site says that buses are leaving 15 minutes earlier from Rosewood on the all station bus route to Ipswich.

Kylie Little said last time her family went on the bus it was "a big stinking bus that made us all sick from the fumes". On another occasion she said a driver "wasn't sure of station stops or how to get there".

Cr Pahlke said of the whole development "quite frankly it's bull****" while adding on the site that "it could be worse - could be horse and buggy".

He said residents would now have to spend more time on public transport than they already were.

"There are 70 comments on the Rosewood Residents Facebook site about this," he told the QT.

"It is a disgrace. Jim Madden comes on (the Facebook site) and posts an apology but didn't even know about it going into the weekend.

"Ron Turner asked Jim on the site whether he knew of the cutbacks beforehand and there was no answer.

"The electric train line to Rosewood was put in back in 1994. They have the new complex at Wulkuraka which is great and proves the western rail line is the future. But they can't even man the trains."

Mr Madden, the Ipswich West MP, said he was informed of the changes on Friday evening and immediately put a notice on his Facebook site linking to the Translink information.

"I have since put notices on various sites indicating I am very disappointed about this," he said.

"I have contacted the Minister (Stirling Hinchliffe) and expressed that disappointment and I am waiting on a briefing.

"I apologise to commuters. I have asked the Minister to indicate when normal services will be resumed and he has indicated to me they are working on a briefing for me so I can make a formal announcement as soon as possible."

Mr Madden said that "it appears there are a lack of drivers".

"And we put that down to the fact that the Newman government gave a number of redundancies to a number of train driver trainers and that has meant we haven't had the train drivers coming on," he said.

"We've advertised for 100 new train drivers and asked for some retired drivers to come back."

Cr Pahlke was unimpressed that Mr Madden was yet to receive a briefing.

"While Madden waits for a briefing, Rome burns," he said.

"If they are blaming Campbell Newman for sacking staff two years ago they have still known about it for two years.

"Why then did they go and open that brand new line to Redcliffe? Now the whole network is affected and we are being treated like second class citizens. Both sides of politics are as bad as one another and people have had a gutful."

Mr Turner was unimpressed Mr Madden did not know about it before he did.

"The communication in the State Government is appalling," he said.

"We are not second-class citizens out here. Stop treating us like it. I vote and I will be showing my thoughts through the ballot papers next election."

Rob Norman said it was time to "invite the Premier out to explain it to the town".

Queensland Rail confirmed a review had been ordered by Mr Hinchliffe into the decision.

"The weekend bus replacement was implemented by Queensland Rail as the Rosewood to Ipswich branch line is one of the lowest utilised lines on the city network, and a parallel road running alongside it meant buses could easily replace trains with similar travel times," the spokesperson said.

"However, at the Minister for Transport's instruction, Queensland Rail is now reviewing that decision.

"We sincerely apologise to our customers for the changes under the new timetable and thank them for their patience.　

"Additional customer service staff were rostered on the Ipswich to Rosewood line over the weekend to assist customers and a special low floor bus was also operating on the line to assist those with a disability.

"We are committed to restoring services as quickly as possible."

More details on timetables can be found at the Translink website.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  david pahlke ipswich-rosewood line jim madden queensland rail stirling hinchliffe

Ipswich's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

Ipswich's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

Every Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

Ipswich residents outraged at cutbacks to rail services

TRAIN PAIN: Residents on the Ipswich-Rosewood line are filthy buses will run instead of trains on weekends. INSET: MP JIm Madden (top) and Cr David Pahlke.

Buses replace trains on Ipswich-Rosewood line on weekends

COMMENT: So, time to bring on the clowns Mr Hinchliffe

TRAIN WRECK: Transport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has ordered a review into the QR decision to run buses on the Ipswich-Rosewood line on weekends.

Ipswich-Rosewood line fiasco another nail in coffin

Severe thunderstorm warning cancelled for Ipswich

Ipswich storm warning

BOM warns to expect damaging winds and large hailstones

Local Partners

Ipswich has future Craig Lowndes in its midst

14-year-old Ipswich racing driver makes history after street naming

Coalminers vision takes another step

HISTORY MADE: Mayor Paul Pisasale, O'Connell Agencies' Kaitlyn Moore and Beres Evans chairman of the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial Trust were onsite as concrete was poured for the columns at the Ipswich-Rosewood Coalminers Memorial.

Historic pour of Ipswich and Rosewood columns

Five things to do this weekend

The Friends of Hospice is holding a book sale this Sunday.

Here's what's on in Ipswich

Things to do around Ipswich

Friday, November 11 is Remembrance Day

What's on this weekend

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Check out some live entertainment this weekend

Will and Karlie become first Queenslanders to win The Block

Will and Karlie become first Queenslanders to win The Block

RENO show's five teams rake in nearly $3 million in prize money on auction day.

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos for Christmas

Katy Perry donates 10k to Planned Parenthood

Katy Perry fears funding to essential services may be cut

Michelle Dockery 'got over' Downton Abbey with work

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery

Downton Abbey star mourned end of hit show

Taylor Swift 'stalker' arrested

Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested for following her

No more Michael Buble performances until son, Noah, is well

Michael Buble.

Michael Buble won't perform again until his son is well

Pink surprises fans with news of her second child

Pink has confirmed she is expecting her second child.

Quaint Cottage on 50 Acre&#39;s

91 Krugers Road, Coleyville 4307

House 2 1 6 $485,000

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 2 minutes, it's the perfect “Country Retreat” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 15 minutes away and...

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $479,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR...OWNERS WANT IT SOLD!

31 North Street, Harrisville 4307

House 4 2 4 OFFERS $380,000...

BRING OFFERS-FAMILY HOME, 1/2 ACRE, SHED, PERFECT LOCATION! Proudly introducing this well-presented property located on one of the highest points in...

Executive Vogue Living

9 Regency Grove, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 3 $635,000...

This distinctive and substantial residence, unrivalled in unique contemporary design alone is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. This home presents an...

Large Block Classy House

91 Steelwood Street, Heathwood 4110

House 4 2 2 $479, 000...

Hot Spot!! Locations just like this area of Heathwood are staring to become harder to get a foot in the door. Whether you're an investor or a vendor wanting to...

UNDER CONTRACT WITH ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

35 Balmoral Grove, Karalee 4306

House 4 2 6 Offers From...

GENTLY SLOPING 4982SQM WITH PICTURESQUE TRANQUIL ASPECT FOUR SEPARATE AND SPACIOUS LIVING AREAS MASSIVE 12 X 8M SHED + 6 X 8M AWNING WITH AUTOMATIC 4M HIGH...

UNDER CONTRACT WITH ROB &amp; GILLIAN DARGUSCH

68 Office Lane, Glamorgan Vale 4306

House 7 3 5 Offers from...

DIVINE & TRANQUIL SETTING WITH GENTLY SLOPING PASTURE BEAUTIFUL FIVE BEDROOM HOMESTEAD PLUS SECOND TWO BEDROOM COTTAGE PERFECT TREE CHANGE JUST 20 MINUTES TO...

2,074 m² in Brassall and the List Goes On

6 Holt Street, Brassall 4305

House 5 1 4 Offers Over...

There is more to this great property than meets the eye. Where else in Brassall can you buy a 5 bedroom home on over half an acre? That's right, just over half...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

Gorgeous on Glebe

75 Glebe Road, Silkstone 4304

House 3 1 1 $387,000...

This centrally located gem will wow you with it's modern renovation, which pays homage to the original 1920's character of the home. Upon entrance from the front...

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

AUDIO: Swifts' renovation gives youth job hopes

ON THE JOB: Trainee Maddison Hatfield gets to work refurbishing the Swifts Sports Club.

State Government funding lands 30 youth in traineeship positions

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!