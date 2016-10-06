29°
Ipswich racer's twin conquest on famous mountain

David Lems
Ipswich racer Ash Walsh is focused on his new role with the Brad Jones Racing team.
Ipswich racer Ash Walsh is focused on his new role with the Brad Jones Racing team.

AFTER a promising performance with his new team at Sandown, Ipswich product Ash Walsh faces an even tougher challenge at Bathurst over the next few days.

He's undertaking what he calls "double duty'' on the world famous Mount Panorama circuit.

The former Ipswich Grammar School student's main role will be as co-driver with top 10 championship contender Tim Slade in the Bathurst 1000.

That involves practice and qualifying sessions for Walsh in the Brad Jones Racing (BJR) Freightliner Holden Commodore leading up to Sunday's major endurance race.

Walsh, 28, is also continuing his campaign racing his Infants' Friend GT3 Porsche in the Carrera Cup support series. He's running seventh overall in the championship.

"I'm ready to go,'' Walsh said, having arrived at Bathurst to prepare for a demanding weekend.

"Sandown was a little bit of a missed opportunity for us. But BJR have finished quite strongly at Bathurst so I'm looking forward to getting into the week.

"Hopefully we can get through trouble free and have a good result.''

This weekend will be Walsh's second major competition with the Brad Jones Racing Team, after joining them for this year's Supercars endurance series.

After some practice sessions at Queensland Raceway in July, Walsh made an impressive start during his debut for the team at the recent Sandown meeting. He progressed the Holden Commodore from eighth to third on the first lap before handing the car back to Slade when in fourth position.

After Slade was given a drive through penalty for not correctly doing up his belts, the team finished 16th in the main race.

For Walsh though, it was a terrific settling in opportunity having appreciated what Brad Jones Racing offered after he was cut from his former Erebus Motorsport team.

"I've been talking to Brad (Jones) since last year and he gave him a lot of time to fit in and meet everyone,'' he said.

"They are a really well-liked team. Everybody gets on. It's closeknit.

"I've had plenty of running in the car and after Sandown I feel really comfortable.''

This weekend will be Walsh's fourth time in the main game on the mountain.

Apart from his Carrera Cup commitments, the Ipswich born and bred sportsman expects to receive a minimum of 54 laps in the Holden Commodore.

The top teams will cover 161 laps around the 6.21km circuit.

"What you do depends on the car and strategy,'' Walsh said.

In addition to adjusting to racing on hard tyres and fuel strategies, Walsh said the team was focused on smart work in the pits after the Sandown experience.

"What you'll see this year is guys who can do pit stops in under 15 seconds,'' he said.

"We were running strongly at Sandown. We were unlucky to get a penalty and that's why we've been working on our pitstops.

"Basically just make sure we cross all the T's and dot all I's.''

During previous trips to Bathurst with Erebus and the Dick Johnson Racing team, Walsh soaked up the valuable experience, which he hopes helps him advance his career this weekend.

"As long as everything goes to plan and we do everything we need to, I think we're in for a strong show,'' he said.

He's also mindful of the significance of this weekend's racing, with "King of the Mountain'' and nine-time winner Peter Brock being honoured 10 years after his untimely death.

"I was a little bit too young to see him racing,'' Walsh said. "But I saw the end of his career and you hear all the stories and accounts of him growing up and I'm looking forward to seeing that TV show come out (on the Ten Network) and seeing the full picture.''

Walsh and his new team start practice in car number 14 this morning, with more practice and qualifying tomorrow.

He will also be out early this morning, starting his work racing his Porsche in the Carrera Cup series.

"Like Sandown, I'm going to be extremely busy all weekend,'' said Ipswich's multi-talented race driver.

Topics:  ash walsh, bathurst 1000, brad jones racing, carrera cup, ipswich sporting achievers, motorsport, supercars

