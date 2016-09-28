Ipswich pound tender documents reveal $200K condition

RATEPAYERS will have to cough up an extra $200,000 for the RSCPA if the council doesn't build a new pound facility within the next three years.

The details of the contract between Ipswich City Council and the RSPCA have been revealed after the tender documents were released under Right To Information.

The RSPCA, which will take over the city's animal management at the end of September, says Ipswich desperately needs a new pound.

The organisation has included a condition within the contract stating they will charge the council $200,000 if it doesn't give the $5 million project for a new centre the green light.

While the RSPCA has won the tender, the contract is still being negotiated.

The council says it won't comment on any details until after those discussions are finalised.

RSPCA Queensland CEO Mark Townend says the condition isn't a threat and the clause is similar to those often found within a normal commercial contract.

Mr Townend says the centre desperately needs improvement and if that isn't in the form of a new facility, his organisation needs to be assured there is enough money to cover improvement expenses.

Extract from the tender documents released by Ipswich City Council under RTI.It reads; 'Compensation if Council do not build operate a new facility within the first three years - $200,000'

He also says that behind closed doors the council has agreed to build a new pound, an idea floated more than five years ago.

"It's a business transaction and you can't rely on a hand shake," Mr Townend said.

"All we want is reasonable costs. We're very determined to improve the place and make sure the standard of animal welfare is constantly improving.

"Part of that is ensuring a new facility is built."

RSPCA Queensland Chief Executive Officer Mark Townend Paul Braven

The release of the tender documents also reveals that despite rumour, the RSPCA and the AWLQ were the only two contenders for the contract.

Both offered a similar price, about $2.1 million, with the RSPCA's annual fee coming in $17,000 lower.

The RSPCA offered a seven day service compared to the AWLQ's five days.

On Friday, September 30, the RSPCA will officially take over the Ipswich pound.