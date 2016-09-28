Ipswich pensioner wins $260K on scratchie

AN IPSWICH pensioner said her life flashed before her eyes as she discovered she'd scratched a winning $5 Live the Life Black Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

The prize guarantees the winner, who wished to remain anonymous, weekly $1,000 installments for the next five years.

Her success comes just after the news of a Fernvale man who recently won $50,000 on a $4 scratchie.

RELATED: Fernvale man wins $50,000 on a $4 scratchie

Luckily Ipswich's most recent winner was in the right place for such a shock.

"I'd just purchased the ticket across the road and was scratching it while I waited for the doctor to see me. When I realised I had the winning ticket I couldn't stop yelling 'I've won, I've won'," she laughed.



"I'm in my 50s - I could have had a heart attack."

"The lovely medical centre receptionist even helped me walk - no, helped me wobble with shock - back over to the newsagency to show them my Instant Scratch-Its ticket."

The Ipswich local said she checked the ticket three times before she could believe her luck.

The winner said she didn't sleep all weekend until she had the chance to come in to Golden Casket to claim her prize.



"I haven't slept in days. I kept the scratchie hidden under a rug all weekend just to keep it safe," she said.



"I don't want to make any hasty decisions (on how I will spend it) just yet but this win will mean big things for my life."

BIG WINNERS: Our region has had two big instant scratchie winners in the recent weeks. Charlotte McAlister‎

The winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at Goodna Newsagency, shop 19B at 2 Smiths Road, Goodna.



Goodna Newsagency manager Liam Teeboon was just as thrilled about the top prize as the winner.



"When the customer came in with her top prize winning ticket and I looked at it and realised she had actually won the big one, I was ecstatic." Mr Teeboon exclaimed.



"Now I have my fingers crossed that we can sell another winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket soon."

