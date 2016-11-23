Ipswich mum leading life of drug 'hell'

AN IPSWICICH mum's continued drug association was leading her into a life "of hell".

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren told Kelly Marie Hayden, 24, she was her own jail yesterday after she was caught supplying methamphetamine and cannabis in December last year.

Crown prosecutor Michael Spencer said Hayden supplied drugs between 0.1g and 8.5 grams to eight customers in a six day period.

Hayden told police she made a profit of $200 per week from the sale of drugs.

Judge Horneman-Wren said Hayden demonstrated a "willingness and ability" to supply drugs.

"She certainly has one foot inside prison, there is no doubt about that," he said.

"When one does the arithmetic, that is a highly commercial trade.

"A life of continued drug use on your behalf will quite frankly be one of hell.

"You need to be trying to rid yourself of this menace because it will quite inevitably turn you to jail."

Judge Horneman-Wren said a custodial sentence would disturb the Hayden's rehabilitation "perhaps permanently".

Hayden pleaded guilty to nine counts of supplying drugs and one count of possessing a drug related utensil namely a mobile phone.

She was sentenced to a head sentence of 15 months imprisonment with immediate parole and 27 months probation.