Ipswich MPs back "game changer for seriously ill patients"

Pamela Frost
| 13th Oct 2016 11:00 AM

IPSWICH MPs have thrown their support behind the medical marijuana bill when it was unanimously passed in Queensland Parliament last night.

Patients with a range of medical conditions will be allowed to access legal medicinal marijuana products in Queensland from March next year.

During discussions about the Public Health (Medicinal Cannabis) Bill 2016, which lasted for more than three hours in Parliament, Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said studies had shown medical marijuana was effective in treating medical conditions including multiple sclerosis, neuropathic pain, muscle spasticity for patients with multiple sclerosis, reducing seizures in children with treatment-resistant epilepsy, and in controlling nausea with cancer patients.

Under the new legislation, certain specialist doctors will be able to prescribe medical marijuana to patients without needing approval from the health department.

Health Minister Cameron Dick said specialists practising in medical oncology, neurology and palliative care medicine were expected to be the first to be approved.

Doctors and other medical practitioners who believe that an individual patient may benefit from medical cannabis will be able to apply to Queensland Health for approval to prescribe the drug.

Mr Madden said families of people who had treatment-resistant epilepsy were watching him during the Parliament debate via a live broadcast online.

He said this included a 16-year-old boy who suffered dozens of seizures every day and a 22-year-old woman who could not get a driver's licence and whose seizures caused her great distress and memory loss.

"Epilepsy drugs are available for their children but unfortunately they cause serious side effects," Mr Madden said. "The treatment is worse than the condition. Medicinal cannabis is the last chance for these children and their loving mothers to have a normal life."

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard also threw her support behind the bill.

She said medical marijuana could provide up to $100 million in revenue in the first year.

"There are a number of Queenslanders who are forced to live their lives with chronic pain or untreatable disease," she said. "In many cases chronic pain is untreatable and people can be left to suffer through pain that we can only imagine. Tonight we have the potential to get this kind of treatment to our constituents through the form of medicinal cannabis."

Mr Dick said most of the medical cannabis would be imported from overseas, from Canada or the Netherlands, as it was illegal to cultivate commercial medical cannabis in Australia.

Mr Dick said there was a misconception that the bill only supported the use of synthetic medical cannabis, but he said this was untrue. He said most approvals granted under this bill would be botanically-derived products.

In a statement released after the bill was passed, Mr Dick said the reform was a "game changer for seriously ill patients who often feel compelled to seek out illicit cannabis treatment options".

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  jennifer howard, jim madden, medicinal marijuana

Jim Madden and Jennifer Howard back medical marijuana bill

