Ipswich mining identity will be sorely missed

IPSWICH farewelled mining executive Thor Berding in a funeral service at Harrisville yesterday.

Mr Berding passed away suddenly as a result of illness, aged just 64, on September 29.

He was remembered as a gentle family man at the service at Harrisville's St John's Anglican Church.

Mr Berding was the managing director of Zedemar Holdings and former general manager of Ipswich Coal Mine Ebenezer Mining Company.

Mr Berding held various positions in the mining industry, including general manager of Boggabri Coal from 2005-2010.

Hundreds of people congregated at St John's to pay tribute to the mining engineer, husband and father of three to Zana, 33, Mitchell, 31, and Rafe, 29.

Wife of 35 years Jillian said Thor dearly loved his family, friends and being a part of the community.

"He was a fair and generous friend to many, often giving his time and support to others in need," Mrs Berding said.

Mr Berding's son Rafe said his father would be deeply missed by many who were privileged to meet him and many would be terribly saddened by his sudden passing.

"The family holds comfort in, and is proud of the many successes Thor celebrated throughout his illustrious career and personal life, evidenced most by the dynamic relationships he forged and cherished with his family, friends and colleagues - the majority of whom are here today," Rafe said.

"Thor was one of the first employees to join Ebenezer when it was decided to develop the mining project.

"Employed as a mining engineer, Thor was in charge of planning the whole mining operation and providing budget figures for financial planning. His employment and dedication to Ebenezer Mining Company continued to span over 14 years until 2003, by which time he was the general manager of the mine and its operations."