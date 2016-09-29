23°
Sport

Ipswich mates on grand final mission

David Lems
| 29th Sep 2016 12:13 PM
Ipswich Flyers netballers Nicole Grant, Bridget Cumming and co-captain Liz Hales relax before Friday night's SEQ Challenge grand final.
Ipswich Flyers netballers Nicole Grant, Bridget Cumming and co-captain Liz Hales relax before Friday night's SEQ Challenge grand final. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S the motivation that has served Ipswich well in the past and could provide the grand final winning edge on Friday night.

The Ipswich Flyers thrive on mateship.

However, the latest SEQ Challenge battle at the State Netball Centre provides the toughest test yet for the spirit-rich Ipswich netball team that has won four grand finals in the past nine years.

Competition leaders Western Districts have set the standard this season, giving the Flyers plenty of incentive to produce their best form on Friday night.

For grand final stalwart and co-captain Liz Hales, tomorrow night is all about building on the team's closeknit qualities.

"We've had a pretty good record so far,'' the shooter said, having missed only one of the Flyers' successes the past decade.

"We were saying at training on Monday night what this (making another grand final) meant to us and what we wanted to achieve. And everyone had similar thoughts that with this playing group we feel like we are ready for anything.''

The Sacred Heart teacher offered some sound advice about harnessing any nerves. "One thing that I've thought lots about actually is it doesn't matter what level you are playing at, a grand final is a grand final . . . grand finals are always good fun to play in,'' she said.

"A big thing is to have fun with it. Go out and enjoy it.''

The Flyers went down to Downey Park after leading in the 2015 grand final, a year after sharing the winning high in 2014.

"Coming off losing last year is something that we've all pushed it aside in our minds but it's still there a little bit,'' Hales said.

She said the team's confidence levels were back up after beating Logan with a committed performance in last week's preliminary final.

"We're the underdogs (against Western Districts). We're not going in blind to that,'' she said.

Hales' good friend and co-captain Emilie McInally has played in the Flyers' past four grand final wins in 2014, 2012, 2011 and 2009.

She said the team would continue its pre-grand final tradition by travelling to the State Netball Centre together on a hired mini bus.

"There's quite a few of us that have been playing in this team for years,'' McInally said.

"We always seem to perform well in finals time and the fact that we've all been there before, I think that's helpful.

"We know what to expect and the kind of pressure that we have.''

However, Friday night's grand final offers fresh opportunities for two of the team's mid-court regulars who need to contain the Western Districts threat.

Former Brisbane West Lions tier one representative player Nicole Grant (nee Cude) is lining up in her first grand final for the Flyers.

"We've kind of got through some highs and lows throughout the season, and we're getting back to our highs,'' Grant said.

"They've got great team spirit and that's what they are all about.

"I'm excited because I haven't been in a grand final for a few years now.''

Grant gave a valuable insight into the team's preparation.

"We have like a group chat (Facebook Messenger) that we all talk to each other on and keep each other motivated through the week,'' she said.

Among the Flyers rising talents are Bridget Cumming, who is preparing for her second grand final. She shared in last year's disappointment.

However, having come through the 16's state league, she provides a shot of youthful enthusiasm alongside the seasoned Flyers performers.

"It's been a pretty good year, definitely,'' Cumming said, studying teaching at USQ Springfield.

"I just learn from all the girls. They are a great bunch of girls.''

The wing/attack was wary of Western Districts having seen what they are capable of.

"They don't have the experience like we do but they are definitely very fit girls and you have to capitalise on every turnover that they give because they don't give many,'' she said, happy with last week's win.

"We really prepared and knew what we had to do to get through. We just really pushed it out in that third and fourth quarter, which we really need to do.''

The Ipswich Netball Association will pay the entry fee for Flyers supporters dressed in green, who arrive at the Mt Gravatt venue between 7.15pm and 7.45pm.

Where the Ipswich Flyers have finished the past nine seasons: 2015: runners up. 2014: winners. 2013: third. 2012: winners. 2011: winners. 2010: fourth. 2009: winners. 2008: runners up. 2007: runners up.

Game day

SEQ Challenge Women's Open Division 1 grand final: Friday (8pm) - Ipswich Flyers v Western Districts.

Flyers squad: Shooting end - Emilie McInally (co-captain), Liz Hales (co-captain), Larissa Hughes. Mid court: Tayla Rosin, Tara Bramwell, Bridget Cumming, Nicole Grant. Defence: Erin Ellis, Tahlia Vandenberg, Melissa Beutel. Coach: Trish McInally. Assistant coach: Kaye Suthers. Manager: Kerry Moore. Statistician: Sharlene Crowell. Assistant coach Deb Bailey and primary carer Gail Lyne helped the team out throughout the season.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  bridget cumming, ipswich flyers, ipswich grand finals, ipswich netball association, liz hales, nicole grant, seq challenge netball, seq challenge netball grand final

How Ipswich vet performed a miracle on dog Mia

How Ipswich vet performed a miracle on dog Mia

WARNING graphic photos

Who says there are no killers in the river?

No Caption

Bull sharks plentiful in popular swimming locations

Organ harvesting awareness sends message to regions

ROAD TRIP: Protests on Brisbane Street in West Ipswich to stop live organ harvesting, Annie Zhao, Julia Yu, and Ying Zhou.

Passionate group tells of organ harvesting dangers

Ipswich mates on grand final mission

Ipswich Flyers netballers Nicole Grant, Bridget Cumming and co-captain Liz Hales relax before Friday night's SEQ Challenge grand final.

Flyers set for most important challenge

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Little Theatre playing big shows

Robyn Harm appears in the ILT production Cruise Missile

Ipswich Little Theatre presents the Deckchairs series

Latest deals and offers

Cliff Richard to release 101st album

Cliff Richard to release 101st album

SIR Cliff Richard has announced he is releasing his 101st album later this year, which features a duet with Elvis Presley.

CMC Rocks faces fan backlash over date change, headliners

The 10th annual CMC Rocks festival will be headlined by The Dixie Chicks.

FANS are not happy about festival being pushed back by two weeks.

Kim Kardashian West attacked by man trying to kiss her bottom

Vitalii Sediuk targeted Gigi Hadid last week

Madonna poses naked in solidarity with Katy Perry

Madonna posted her own nude selfie on Instagram

Little Theatre playing big shows

Robyn Harm appears in the ILT production Cruise Missile

Ipswich Little Theatre presents the Deckchairs series

Carlos Santana added to Bluesfest 2017 line up

Carlos Santana at Bluesfest 2013.

Calling all local black magic women

Disney to remake 'The Lion King', and it's live-action

The Lion King is coming back to movie theatres

And this time it's going to be live-action.

&quot;THIS IS SOMETHING EXTRA SPECIAL IN MINDEN ESTATE!&quot;

9 Kraut Crt, Minden 4311

House 3 2 2 $445,000

If you are looking for something extra special, classy, designed to perfection and set on a very private 4137m2 block with amazing views--- oh my goodness; this is...

Stylish Renovation

59 Cascade Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $299,999

Once in a while as an agent you come across a property that is simply stunning. This owner has taken something plain and with hours of planning and hard work have...

Just 2 years old and looking for a new owner!

61 Regents Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 Offers...

Perfect first Home or Investment Just 2 years old and ready for new owner. This beautifully crafted Calloway Home features 4 well appointed bedrooms ensuite and...

Mixed Zoning Estate Finalisation (56 Ha)

233 Mount Crosby Road, North Tivoli 4305

Commercial Situated on the roundabout at the Ipswich off ramp (Warrego Highway) andbull; ... Auction Venue:...

Situated on the roundabout at the Ipswich off ramp (Warrego Highway) andbull; 3 titles Highway exposure andbull; Zoned LBB Local Business and Industry Buffer...

TOP PRESENTATION

58 Penrose Circuit, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 1 2 $350000 neg.

This low maintenance property has everything you need. Some of the features include a huge kitchen and airy dining area with cathedral ceilings. There are three...

SPACIOUS OPEN PLAN DESIGN IN THE HEART OF REDBANK PLAINS

61 Nicholls Drive, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $334,999

This 4 bedroom solid brick home features an open plan layout with spacious living and 4 generous size bedrooms. Ensuite to master and walk in robe, and built in...

WOW- Look at the new PRICE

64 Ash Street, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 2 Buyers Over...

My sellers have now moved out and want this property SOLD. With its new reduced price, its excellent value, especially knowing the average median sale price for...

FINISH THE DREAM!

60 Duncan Drive, Aratula 4309

House 5 3 3 $489,000

Seize the opportunity of a lifetime and swoop in on this magnificent dream home which is so near to completion. Positioned in the picturesque setting of the Scenic...

LUXURY AT ITS BEST

19 Bramers Road, Blacksoil 4306

House 7 2 10 OFFERS ABOVE...

This beautiful home is certainly one that must be inspected to appreciate the size, space, finishes and luxury that affords it. A 482m2 home plus 260m2 alfresco...

11.59Ha ( Approx 29 Acres) TWO HOMES TWO DAMS &amp; MULTIPLE PADDOCKS &amp; WATER

68 Office Lane, Glamorgan Vale 4306

House 7 3 5 Offers from...

DIVINE & TRANQUIL SETTING WITH GENTLY SLOPING PASTURE BEAUTIFUL FIVE BEDROOM HOMESTEAD PLUS SECOND TWO BEDROOM COTTAGE PERFECT TREE CHANGE JUST 20 MINUTES TO...

OPINION: Ipswich's reflection of history

The Queensland Times Editor Peter Chapman.

My Comment

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Housing report points to a lift in local market

AFFORDABLE HOMES: First home buyers have the opportunity to purchase modern new homes in the Ipswich region for under $400,000.

Region shaping up as the "final frontier” for affordable housing

Five ways to slash household bills and save the environment

THINK GREEN: Considering the environment when building or buying your next home can save you big dollars. The Village Building Company, who is responsible for Woodlinks Village at Collingwood Park, builds homes with this front of mind.

THERE is nothing as sweet as slashing dollars from your bills.

Investors out-bid first-home buyers in booming market

Housing generic.

Ipswich's housing market is putting more cash into sellers’ pockets

Another Ripley development

THE ENTRANCE: An overview of the last planned development for the fast growing Ripley area.

85 more home lots released