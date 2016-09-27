Ipswich man charged after fracas with police

A MAN who is alleged to have threatened police with a knife at Brassall yesterday afternoon has been charged with six counts of assault.

At around 12.45pm police went to a home on Fernvale Road after receiving reports of a man causing a disturbance.

It will be alleged that when police arrived, a 47-year-old Brassall man threw a metal pipe at officers and threatened them with a knife before barricading himself inside the house.

An 85-year-old woman at the house was allowed to leave and was not physically injured during the incident.

Police conducted negotiations with the man who surrendered just after 2pm.

The Brassall man has been charged with six counts of serious assault police and one count each of contravention of a domestic violence order, public nuisance and obstructing police.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 5.