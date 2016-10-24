26°
Ipswich in the running for Intelligent Community Top7

Mayor on Monday column with councillor Paul Pisasale | 24th Oct 2016 11:00 AM
At the opening of the St Vincent de Paul Society QLD Springfield Centre of Charity.
At the opening of the St Vincent de Paul Society QLD Springfield Centre of Charity.

IPSWICH has been named as a World Smart21 Intelligent Community in recognition of its commitment to innovation and digital technology.

One of four Australian communities to make the cut, Ipswich is now in the running for the Intelligent Community Top7, to be announced in Taipei in February next year.

The draft South-East Queensland Regional Plan again shows the sustainable growth potential of Ipswich while protecting significant green space.

The plan has a target population of 520,000 people for Ipswich and reaffirms council's commitment to creating local jobs for local people.

 

St Vincent de Paul and The Salvos both opened new stores in Ipswich last week. Vinnies can now be found at 10 Commercial Drive, Springfield while The Salvos have set up shop at 403-405 Warwick Road, Yamanto.

The stores stock affordable clothing, furniture and household items with plenty of retro offerings.

The Wesley Mission Red Bag Christmas Appeal was launched at Queenslanders Credit Union on Friday.

One of the state's biggest annual grocery donation drives, the campaign brings the joy of Christmas to families in need. Queenslanders branches at Booval, Brassall and Yamanto are taking part in the program, with food to be distributed by City Hope Care.

Thanks to everyone from Ipswich and beyond who was acknowledged as part of Carers Week.

 

Local celebrations were held at Catalyst Church on Pine Mountain Road with a special morning tea for some of the city's carers.

Brassall couple Don and Jan Lobwein marked their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends on Saturday.

I was proud to drop in at their Yamanto celebration and present the happy couple with flowers and a certificate in recognition of the milestone.

 

The Ipswich Little Theatre Society had three reasons to celebrate at the weekend.

The heritage-listed incinerator building designed by Walter Burley Griffin turned 80 while the society itself marked its 70th year.

Saturday also signalled the completion of Raising the Roof, a project that further enhances the historic precinct while offering a new space for performances and functions.

 

Seven Yourtown members have graduated with a Certificate I in Conservation and Land Management after working on projects at Kholo Gardens, Queens Park and the Haig Street Quarry Bushland Reserve.

Four of these graduates have already found jobs, while Yourtown will start work on new projects in Ipswich next month.

 

Congratulations to everyone involved in the spring fairs at Silkstone and Karalee state schools.

The Silkstone day included all the fun of sideshow alley and an appearance by Olympic silver medallist Leah Neale. Cooking was the name of the game at Karalee as My Kitchen Rules contestant Hazel took on teacher Mr Ericson.

 

Leichhardt resident Alicia Constable opened her home for 96.5 Family FM's Breakfast @ Your Place on Friday. The morning included giveaways, a jumping castle and a live broadcast from inside Alicia's home.

What a great example of Ipswich hospitality!

Topics:  community mayor on monday (ipswich) mayor paul pisasale opinion

