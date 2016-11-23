33°
News

BREAKING: Ipswich ice rink vision a step closer to reality

Joel Gould
| 23rd Nov 2016 11:00 AM
COOL IDEA: Plans to build an ice hockey rink in Ipswich are gathering pace.
COOL IDEA: Plans to build an ice hockey rink in Ipswich are gathering pace. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PLANS for a state-of-the-art ice hockey rink to be located in Ipswich are gathering pace.

Ice Hockey Queensland (IHQ) is seeking a new headquarters and Ipswich has been identified by the peak body as an ideal location.

Mayor Paul Pisasale, Cr David Morrison and council officers are working with experienced development consultant Rob Camping, who has been engaged by IHQ, on the project.

As reported in January by the QT, the Masters building at Springfield Central was an initial proposed site for the rink.

But that has been sold to a group which intends to accommodate several retailers.

"Since then we have been in contact with Cr David Morrison, who is in charge of sport and recreation, and one of his officers Bryce Hines," Mr Camping said.

"Bryce has been charged with working with us to find an alternative greenfield or brownfield site.

 

"Council want a commercial development and we want a suitable site, flood free and with a long-term tenure.

"It looks like the council doesn't have its foot on suitable property so the mayor is making an appeal to private owners.

"We've established a preliminary business case and the final business case can be determined when we have our site and plan it according to our functional requirements."

The benefits of an ice hockey rink are many are varied, with other states building new sites or making plans to do so.

"There is a new one just opened in Perth, there are two being talked about in Adelaide and one is being redeveloped in Canberra right now where the incoming government has granted $75000 to Ice Hockey ACT to do a feasibility study and design," Mr Camping said

"That is stuff we have already done at no cost.

"Ipswich is an ideal location because of its geography, transport links and population profile.

"There are a lot of young people.

"When kids strap on skates on the ice they are just naturals. They love it.

"It is sun safe, family friendly and encourages team sport.

"We've established the need, the functional requirements and the preliminary business plan, but what we don't have is a site.

"We need about four hectares to put the building on because it requires a fair amount of plant and car parking.

"If we could twin with USQ that would be ideal, because ice hockey is a big tertiary sport in America."

Cr Pisasale has had further discussions with Mr Camping in recent days said he was committed to finding a suitable site for the rink.

"I am working hard on the ice skating rink but it has to be commercially driven," he said.

"We are investigating a suitable site or building.

"So if anybody out there has a building that could be converted, let me know, because you will have a good tenant.

"I'd like to see an ice skating rink based in Ipswich. It would provide great family entertainment and be a major drawcard.

"Ice hockey is a huge sport and I am just glad that Rob Camping and Ice Hockey Queensland want it in Ipswich.

"Now, we have to do all we can to help them."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ice rink ipswich mayor paul pisasale

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Three (yum) no-cook recipes for when the power goes out

HERE are some super easy no-cook recipes for when the next power outage strikes at your place!

Why join the SES?

WHEN disaster strikes, it's the men and women in bright orange who are there.

BREAKING: Ipswich ice rink vision a step closer to reality

BREAKING: Ipswich ice rink vision a step closer to reality

PLANS for a state-of-the-art ice hockey rink to be located in Ipswich are gathering pace.

Premier goes back to school and picks up a few tips

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is visiting Rosewood State School this morning.

Premier tours Ipswich with students first on her list

Today's flypast: How to shoot a Super Hornet

SNAPPED: Use these tips to capture your own great image.

Get a great pic of 6 Squadron's farewell flight.

REVEALED: Ipswich’s five hottest property ‘hot spots’

Sales consultant Diane Cusworth from Providence in South Ripley is excited about the number of properties that have been sold on the development. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

The Ipswich suburbs emerging as growth 'hot spots'

Local Partners

How Ipswich teen went from refugee camp to entrepreneur

UPDATE: Ipswich teen entrepreneur, fashion designer, refugee and humanitarian Salomon Lukonga has raised more than $1500 in just 21 days.

PHOTOS: Ipswich sport elite honoured

WELL DONE: Junior Sportsperson of the Year finalist Jacob Bell (rodeo) shared the awards night with his grandmother Ellen Pennell.

Awards showcase region's top talent

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Things to do this week

Enjoy the Glamorganvale Christmas Carnival this weekend

What's on in Ipswich

Things to do this weekend

See Santa arrive at Riverlink by steam train today at 10.30am

What's on in Ipswich

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Mel B claims she is the only member of the Spice Girls that hasn't slept with Robbie Williams.

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Extreme virtual reality arcade launch: 'Swim with whales'

SNEAK PEEK: Virtual reality technology is no longer a futuristic ideal; two Ipswich entrepreneurs are setting up Queensland's first virtual reality arcade these school holidays.

Ipswich entrepreneurs leading the way in virtual reality

Jennifer Lawrence wants to give birth to her dog

Jennifer Lawrence really, really loves her dog

X Factor winner Isaiah ready to tackle the pop charts

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

TEEN credits regional upbringing for keeping him grounded.

SELL YOUR CAR! THIS HOME IS WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING!

41 Hunter Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $249,000

That’s right! This home is so conveniently positioned to everything that it won’t matter if you don’t own a car as you can walk to everything you and your family...

HUGE HOME!!! TWO FANTASTIC LEVELS + VIEWS + ENORMOUS DECK ON 910SQM

23 Chermside Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $469,000...

ALL IMPROVEMENTS AND ADDED FEATURES HAVE BEEN APPROVED AND CERTIFIED AND THIS DWELLING ALLOWS FOR FURTHER BEDROOMS AND BATHROOM TO BE EASILY ADDED IF REQUIRED. ...

3,105m2* Warehouses and Offices on bend overlooking Bremer River

42 The Terrace, North Ipswich 4305

Commercial andbull; 9,179m2* Land area with development potential ( subject to council approval) ... Expressions of...

andbull; 9,179m2* Land area with development potential ( subject to council approval) andbull; Large open span warehouses in prime location overlooking the...

ROCK SOLID INVESTMENT OR ELEVATED FAMILY LIVING!

60 Heritage Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $339,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is perfect for either investors looking for a rock solid investment located in the heart of one of Ipswich’s most sought...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW

204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land PHONE OR E-MAIL AGENT AND ARRANGE ON-SITE INSPECTIONS BETWEEN 1.00 - 2.00PM ... Prices start from...

PHONE OR E-MAIL AGENT AND ARRANGE ON-SITE INSPECTIONS BETWEEN 1.00 - 2.00PM SATURDAYS FULL TURN KEY HOUSE & LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE FROM $332,000 OR SELECT YOUR...

CLASSIC SOLID POST WAR WEATHERBOARD

10 Tuggerah Street, North Booval 4304

House 3 2 3 $289,000

QUIET SUPER CONVENIENT STREET & LOCATION WELL MAINTAINED WITH SCOPE TO STYLE & ADD VALUE CLOSE TO EAST IPSWICH SCHOOL & DAYCARE HANDY TO RAIL AND BOOVAL...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $555,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!!

60 Jane Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

Fully Renovated - Beautifully Presented – Located on a Stunning 1922m2 Block

3 Sydney Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $309,000

Compare this stunning & fully renovated family home to anything else on the market & you are sure to fall in love with the homes size, quality & features but most...

&quot;QUIET CUL DE SAC LOCATION IN POPULAR ESTATE!&quot;

6 Notnel Crt, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This family home is an absolute gem featuring open plan living, four bedrooms ( all with BIR with mirrored doors) and two bathrooms-(master has ensuite )and a...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!