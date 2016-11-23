BREAKING: Ipswich ice rink vision a step closer to reality

COOL IDEA: Plans to build an ice hockey rink in Ipswich are gathering pace.

PLANS for a state-of-the-art ice hockey rink to be located in Ipswich are gathering pace.

Ice Hockey Queensland (IHQ) is seeking a new headquarters and Ipswich has been identified by the peak body as an ideal location.

Mayor Paul Pisasale, Cr David Morrison and council officers are working with experienced development consultant Rob Camping, who has been engaged by IHQ, on the project.

As reported in January by the QT, the Masters building at Springfield Central was an initial proposed site for the rink.

But that has been sold to a group which intends to accommodate several retailers.

"Since then we have been in contact with Cr David Morrison, who is in charge of sport and recreation, and one of his officers Bryce Hines," Mr Camping said.

"Bryce has been charged with working with us to find an alternative greenfield or brownfield site.

"Council want a commercial development and we want a suitable site, flood free and with a long-term tenure.

"It looks like the council doesn't have its foot on suitable property so the mayor is making an appeal to private owners.

"We've established a preliminary business case and the final business case can be determined when we have our site and plan it according to our functional requirements."

The benefits of an ice hockey rink are many are varied, with other states building new sites or making plans to do so.

"There is a new one just opened in Perth, there are two being talked about in Adelaide and one is being redeveloped in Canberra right now where the incoming government has granted $75000 to Ice Hockey ACT to do a feasibility study and design," Mr Camping said

"That is stuff we have already done at no cost.

"Ipswich is an ideal location because of its geography, transport links and population profile.

"There are a lot of young people.

"When kids strap on skates on the ice they are just naturals. They love it.

"It is sun safe, family friendly and encourages team sport.

"We've established the need, the functional requirements and the preliminary business plan, but what we don't have is a site.

"We need about four hectares to put the building on because it requires a fair amount of plant and car parking.

"If we could twin with USQ that would be ideal, because ice hockey is a big tertiary sport in America."

Cr Pisasale has had further discussions with Mr Camping in recent days said he was committed to finding a suitable site for the rink.

"I am working hard on the ice skating rink but it has to be commercially driven," he said.

"We are investigating a suitable site or building.

"So if anybody out there has a building that could be converted, let me know, because you will have a good tenant.

"I'd like to see an ice skating rink based in Ipswich. It would provide great family entertainment and be a major drawcard.

"Ice hockey is a huge sport and I am just glad that Rob Camping and Ice Hockey Queensland want it in Ipswich.

"Now, we have to do all we can to help them."