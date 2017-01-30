Ipswich Hotel stars in historic pubs calendar

OUR LOCAL: The Bowden family have held the Marburg Hotel licence for the past 80 years, Matt and his father Dan Bowden now run the pub.

FOR decades tourists have been photographing the unique Marburg Hotel and this year an image of the iconic building has made its way into more than 2000 Queensland homes.

The Marburg Hotel, commonly known as the Marburg pub, has been featured in a 2017 calendar of historic Queensland pubs.

It's a compliment for publican Dan Bowden whose family have called the timber building home for 80 years, however, it comes as no surprise to him.

The image of Marburg Hotel used in the 2017 Historic Pubs of Queensland calendar, created by Senator James McGrath.

Mr Bowden knows all too well the fascination with Queensland's heritage pubs along with the stories of the pioneers who built them.

The Marburg Hotel was built in January 1881 and was among the first buildings in the budding town that soon developed into a major agricultural centre, supporting 5000 people.

German settlers who built the town of Marburg, clearing the dense Rosewood Scrub and eventually establishing strong timber, sugar cane and dairying industries.

The Marburg Hotel's first owner was Weigand Raabe who by June 1881 was hosting races and sporting events at the hotel.

Since, the hotel has been at the centre of the town's social life and just like in the old days, travellers can still rent a room upstairs.

"Over the last 20 years hoteliers have spent millions on their pubs," Mr Bowden said.

"We've endeavoured to maintain that unique look and each year hundreds of people stand out the front taking photos.

"They're fascinated because not only is a historic Queensland pub but its architecture is typically German.

"In most of the rooms downstairs there's no inside lining and the studs are all exposed, I am told that's a unique German feature."

That's not the only thing that's unique about the Marburg pub; it's also the setting for a legend from the Second World War that Mr Bowden is still trying to verify today.

The Bowden family took over the pub in 1944.

During the war years, American General McArthur had a secret headquarters operating out of the Woodlands of Marburg plantation style property, or so the story goes.

"The rumour was that's where he coordinated his Pacific assault and that inside room nine at the Marburg Hotel was where he planned his return to the Philippines," Mr Bowden said.

"There's no way to prove it of course, but that's how the story goes."

For locals, the most memorable story associated with the pub is probably the tale of a headmistress who died upstairs.

"In 1890 there was a scandal with one of the headmistresses at the school," Mr Bowden said.

"She committed suicide and took a cyanide pill.

"I spoke to a woman who was still alive when it happened and apparently they had to lower the body over a balcony with ropes because they couldn't get her down the internal stairs in any fitting manner.

"I have trouble with my eyesight and don't see ghosts, but other people have told me that they have."

The Marburg Hotel featured in Queensland Senator James McGrath's 2017 calendar representing the month of June.

Senator McGrath said the hotel was a highway landmark and popular stopping place for travellers from 1923 to 1969, when the Brisbane-Toowoomba highway passed through Marburg.

"The local pub is a refuge for tall-tales, in this digital world, we need these sentinels now more than ever," Senator McGrath said.