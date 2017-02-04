35°
News

Ipswich HIV notifications steady

Sherele Moody | 4th Feb 2017 6:00 AM
HIV Foundation Queensland chairman Dr Darren Russell says all Queenslanders can access HIV prevention tools.
HIV Foundation Queensland chairman Dr Darren Russell says all Queenslanders can access HIV prevention tools.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EIGHT Ipswich residents were told last year they had HIV, but the number of cases could be higher because some locals opt to get tested in Brisbane.

Their diagnosis brings to 38 the number of West Moreton health region locals who have contracted the preventable disease since 2012.

There were also eight new notifications in 2015, five in 2014, 12 in 2013 and five in 2012.

Statewide, 193 people were diagnosed with the disease in 2016.

Research shows about 68% of transmissions occur among men who have sex with men; 20% occur following heterosexual sex; and 3% occur via injecting drugs.

HIV Foundation Queensland chairman Dr Darren Russell said the low Ipswich transmission rate was good to see but there was a chance that residents were being diagnosed elsewhere.

"We don't know whether people are going to other areas to get diagnosed,” Dr Russell said.

"But it is heartening to see that relatively low number in Ipswich and it's been that way for a long time.

"It would seem things are fairly well under control in the West Moreton region.”

People at high risk of HIV can join the state's pre-exposure prophylaxis trial, requiring them to take a tablet a day to reduce their risk of contracting the disease.

The trial costs the health system about $750 per patient per year.

The Queensland Government was unable to quantify the annual cost of HIV on the health system, but Dr Russell said the disease rarely turned into life-limiting AIDS as it did in the 1970s and 1980s.

He said recent breakthroughs in medications prevented further health complications and the spread of the disease, with about 84% of those infected receiving antiretroviral treatment.

"The new treatments have virtually no side effects and one tablet a day can keep the person healthy and leading a normal life,” Dr Russell said.

Queensland Health Minister Cameron Dick said the State Government hoped to reduce transmissions to zero.

"While it is great to see a reduction　in HIV notifications in some areas, there is more work to be done,” Mr Dick said.

"The Palaszczuk Government is working with non-government organisations and the community towards virtual elimination of new HIV transmissions in Queensland by 2020.”

HIV body loses government funding

THE Queensland Government has cut funding to the organisation responsible for stopping the spread of HIV across our region.

The HIV Foundation Queensland has received about $2.4 million a year since 2013.

That money will not be available after June 30, with Health Minister Cameron Dick deciding cost savings would flow from the Health Department taking over the foundation's job.

Foundation chairman Dr Darren Russell said the foundation has been responsible for implementing and over-seeing the state's HIV strategy over the past four years.

Dr Russell said his organisation's future was unclear but the board was "looking at its options”.

"Clearly we won't be in a position to do the work we do now after June 30, 2017,” he said.

"It's disappointing given the great success that has occurred over the last few years.

"But we recognise that governments have the right to fund and de-fund organisations regardless of runs on the board.”

Mr Dick said the foundation's funding cut was necessary to save money and make HIV prevention more efficient.

"The foundation does not directly deliver any services but contracts service delivery out to external organisations, adding extra costs to a function already performed by the department,” Mr Dick said.

"This is an inefficient way for a government to deliver health services.”

Mr Dick said $35 million would go to Queensland community groups working to prevent the spread of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections over the next four years. - SHERELE MOODY

BY THE NUMBERS

Number of HIV notifications by Queensland health region since 2012

Region, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, Total

Cairns and Hinterland, 26, 18, 17, 15, 20, 96

Central Queensland, 5, 4, 7, 6, 2, 24

Central West, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2

Darling Downs, 6, 11, 8, 3, 7, 35

Gold Coast, 30, 31, 25, 19, 24, 129

Mackay, 6, 3, 3, 3, 4, 19

Metro North HHS, 57, 60, 75, 61, 68, 321

Metro South HHS, 37, 45, 77, 47, 51, 257

North West, 0, 4, 1, 1, 2, 8

South West, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0

Sunshine Coast, 6, 7, 9, 3, 8, 33

Torres and Cape, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 2

Townsville, 5, 8, 7, 7, 5, 32

West Moreton, 8, 8, 5, 12, 5, 38

Wide Bay, 6, 4, 8, 4, 10, 32

Source: Queensland Health Department

- ARM NEWSDESK

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  health health minister cameron dick hiv hiv aids hiv foundation queensland palaszczuk government queensland government sex sexuality sexually transmitted infections

VIDEO: Ipswich Yowie 'captured' on film

VIDEO: Ipswich Yowie 'captured' on film

Researcher releases video of what he claims is elusive creature

Mayor: Government decision 'disappointing' for region

Scenic Rim Regional Council Mayor Greg Christensen.

"That makes it harder for young families to come into the region”

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

LIVE SHOW: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel on Saturday.

CATCH a movie in the park or head to the art gallery in Ipswich

Teenager in jail after police pursuit

A 21-year-old Coast man caught with more than 800 child porn images has told a court some of them dated back to when he was in Year 9 at school.

He is one of five people charged

Local Partners

Grantham Scrub waterhole all dried up

Dry, overgrown and unkempt - it's not exactly the dam three Grantham Scrub farmers remember.

Business owners refusing to serve wagging school kids

Supa IGA Lowood owner Toby Whitten will not be serving school children during school hours.

VIDEO: "It is a sacrifice but we do have a problem with students"

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

LIVE SHOW: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel on Saturday.

CATCH a movie in the park or head to the art gallery in Ipswich

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Band takes on the 21st century

The Charm, The Fury produce a acidic new album

Kylie Minogue breaks off engagement with Joshua Sasse

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse pictured at the Ivy restaurant in December in London. Picture: Mark Milan/GC Images

"Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways"

This guy's gardening's real McCoy

Michael McCoy hosts Dream Gardens.

One of the country's leading landscape designers set for TV

Imminence produce sonic outbursts

Immenence have a produced a new sound and a new album. Photo Contributed

"I've lost count over how many times we started over.”

Kylie Minogue splits with fiance over suspicions he cheated

Kylie Minogue was reportedly suspicious of Joshua Sasse’s relationship with glamorous Spaniard Marta ­Milans. Picture: Instagram

Kylie breaks off engagement with fiance over suspicions he cheated

John Laws savages Steve Price: 'Go f--- yourself'

Broadcast legend John Laws has used his golden tonsils to blast Steve Price.

The colleagues have been at war for more than a decade.

The Aussie teen who 'flips a bird' on Hollywood red carpet

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton is currently at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles

Time to Buy Is Now!!!!

79 Albert Street, Rosewood 4340

House 2 1 1 $215,000

Situated in the picturesque town of Rosewood, sitting on 971m2 block this lovely home is just waiting to be snapped up by the savvy buyer. If you are a first home...

STYLISH FAMILY HOME ON ELEVATED 939SQM BLOCK + SHED

59 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 4 $429,000

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE FABULOUS UNDER ROOF ALFRESCO AREA WITH PRIVATE PICTURESQUE REAR YARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING & IDEAL...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $336,000

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

HIGH DEMAND LOCATION - Traditional Family Home Appeal

25 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $299,000

WALK TO BOOVAL FAIR - WALK TO RAIL - WALK TO SCHOOLS FULLY FENCED 610SQM BLOCK IN EXCEPTIONAL STREET ZONED RMO1 Medium Density for Future Potential ADD VALUE...

ANOTHER UNDER CONTRACT by Dean Stenzel

6 Coal Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 2 CONTACT AGENT

This home is perfect for low budget buyers wanting the comfort and style with all the space you need at an affordable price. Respectful tenants are in place at the...

Everything That You Want and Need on a 2605m2 Block

31 Sydney Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 4 $300,000

I’m not kidding! This amazing and feature packed family home has all the things that you will ever want or need in a family or investment home. For all those...

TICKS ALL THE BOXES

20 Tibbits Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

You will be wow'd as soon as you walk down the drive way to the massive front verandah with freshly polished timber and inside the French doors to the lounge makes...

Stylish Brick in Quiet Cul-de-sac

4 Nathan Close, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $359,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Redbank Plains where established properties can be purchased well below what it cost you to build a new property and...

Renovate and Capitalise

65 Lance Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 3 $299,000...

Every one dreams of owning there first home, well this is an opportunity not to be missed and it's available at a price you can afford in a desirable location.

IDEAL LEISURE HOME WITH A STUNNING MAKEOVER

7 Lance Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 5 2 2 $465,000...

Why go through the hassle of building when you can buy this stunning renovated 5 bedroom home in Flinders View, on a large 708m2 block. You will love the street...

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Single dad, four kids, turned away from 12 homes. Why?

Sole parent Derek Fenech, with his daughters Amelio, 2, and Katherine, 1, is desperate to find a home for his family of four in Mackay.

Family of five knocked back for rentals in Mackay.

THEN AND NOW: Historic Ipswich house priced at $1.25M

HISTORIC: 'Elamang', an Ipswich house built in 1895 is up for sale for the first time in 30 years.

It was once owned by Rex Cribb, executive at Cribbe and Foote.

Underbelly at Buderim? Not just yet, at least

UNDERWORLD RUMOURS: Jonathon LaPaglia, left, and Matthew Nable in a scene from the TV series Underbelly: Badness. Talk of underworld identity Mick Gatto moving to Buderim has so far proven unfounded.

Talk of Mick Gatto buying on the mountain

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!