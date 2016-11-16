Ipswich hip hop artist's struggle laid bare in new single

UPCOMING hip hop artist Reece Mitchell Heinricy has seen and experienced more than most 21-year-olds.

He left his home in Melbourne as a teenager and since has been moving from town to town, city to city until he landed in Ipswich.

Reece has been many identities in his short life; a drug addict, a homeless kid living on the streets of Brisbane, a victim of abuse and a sufferer of rare and painful diseases, but now he's only interested in one identity - being RHYM, an aspiring rapper.

For RHYM music has provided an outlet, a way to process the experience of waking up and seeing his street friends dead with needles hanging out of their arms.

He's been writing rhymes for 11 years and last week finished producing and recording his latest single Prisoner.

"I was 14-years-old when first started using drugs," RHYM said.

"I have been clean now for three years.

"I left school in year nine after being sexually abused period, abused by my mentor, he was 17,

"After that I lived on the streets of Brisbane city for three and a half years.

"It was hard, very hard - there are a lot of things I have been through that most people wouldn't dream of."

PRISONER: Hip hop artist RHYM has released a new single touching on suicide awareness and prevention.

RHYM has lots of low points; the diseases he has been diagnosed with cause physical pain and are described as "turning your insides to stone over the years".

Right now he is experiencing a low point, but instead of turning back to drugs he is putting pen to paper, trying to channel the lyrical genius of Eminem in his early days when he too was using music as an outlet for psychological and emotional trauma.

"That's what my latest single prisoner is all about. It's about being a prisoner in your own mind and how that feeling leads you down the path of suicide.

"Really it's about suicide awareness and letting people know they aren't alone."

RYHM doesn't have a record deal yet so did all the artwork and photos to promote his new single by himself.

One of the places he took photos was inside the old, burnt out Red Hill Skate Arena - a building that resembles the hollow and empty feeling he's trying to express.

Inside the Red Hill Skate Arena: The dilapidated Red Hill Skate Arena

>>VIDEO: Inside the old Red Hill Skate Arena

"I would like to get signed but I don't think the touring life is for me," RYHM said.

"I want to be able to some work in Laos or another country where I can help people in desperate situations.

"Ultimately, it's my dream to meet and perform with Eminem."

Checkout RHYM's official Facebook page for more.