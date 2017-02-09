Ipswich heritage salvaged forever

OPERATION PRESERVATION: Bricks from Brynhyfryd mansion, long demolished, are set to be taken out of a Blackstone road and used to construct an historic lookout.

THEY are no longer bricks in a wall, they are bricks which will rebuild the heritage of Ipswich.

That is what excites Cr Kylie Stoneman about one project she is intending to roll out in Division 4 this year.

Bricks taken from historic Brynhyfryd mansion, long ago demolished, were incorporated into a laneway in Blackstone and Cr Stoneman has plans to salvage them and make them part of a historic lookout at what is known as Castle Hill in the suburb.

"The bricks are in a road and cars and trucks are driving over the top of them," she said.

"I am hoping to incorporate them into a lookout at Castle Hill Blackstone Reserve, so basically taking the bricks back to where they belong.

"They should be (part of) a lookout where the castle was.

"When I learned these bricks were being destroyed by vehicles driving over them, I had to act quickly to save them.

"These bricks are part of our community's history."

Cr Stoneman said the bricks would be removed by hand in the coming weeks, taken away for storage and then incorporated into the lookout at a future date.

The road where they are located will then be repaired.

According to Ipswich Libraries Lifelong Learning website, the 49-room mansion over three levels was built in 1891 by Welsh immigrant and coalmine owner Lewis Thomas and designed by George Brockwell Gill.

The 600,000 bricks used were all hand-made locally by a Mr Gunthorpe and his brother.

The website says that "the last member of the Thomas family, Mrs Thomas, died in 1930 at the age of 93".

"The house was put up for sale but the Depression was in force and nobody could afford to buy or upkeep the castle," the website said.

"Eventually Rylance Collieries bought the property for the coal deposits in the ground under the mansion and proceeded to sell the mansion and its contents for demolition."

Cr Stoneman said she looked forward to beautification projects across Division 4.

"New suburb signs have just been installed on either side of the Thomas St bridge which marks the boundary between Blackstone and Silkstone," she said.

"These signs are being installed throughout the division this year.

"I have also had the bridge given a much-needed coat of paint. It looks terrific".

Cr Stoneman said Division 4's first speed awareness signs had been installed along Mary St in Blackstone after several residents approached her with their concerns about speeding traffic.

"There is a second pair along Naomai St and Bergins Hill Rd in Bundamba - another speeding trouble spot," she said.

"These provide drivers with an instant indication of their speed and, if needed, a reminder to slow down.

"Throughout the year these signs will be rotated to other locations I've nominated as problem areas in consultation with local residents."

The much-needed signalised intersection at South Station Rd and Cascade St, Raceview, is another project that will start construction this year.

Cr Stoneman said Division 4 residents would see improvements to local parks this year.

She brought Movies in the Park back to Ebbw Vale Memorial Park last Saturday for the first time since 2009 with a screening of the animated film Zootopia.