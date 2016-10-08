Ipswich girl a hot chance to represent Queensland

Emily Sprake from Springfield is the Nobbys Beach Summer Surf Girl. A role where they dedicate their time, energy and skills in promoting the importance of Surf Life Saving whilst raising support and vital funds for their Surf Life Saving Club.

EMILY Sprake might not live at the beach, but that hasn't stood in the way of this Ipswich girl being named Summer Surf Girl.

This summer 19-year-old Emily will be travelling far and wide to promote her club, Nobbys Beach.

It's her job to raise money and promote the surf safe message while being a strong female role model.

She's also competing against about 15 other girls from across the state for the ultimate title and one of four awards given to the highest fundraiser and the Summer Surf Girl that's the most vibrant, enthusiastic and confident.

If she wins, she'll be crowned Surf Life Saving Queensland's female ambassador for the whole of state.

Five minutes with this sunny Springfield girl shows she's definitely in the running.

"Spreading that surf safe message is the most important thing," Emily said.

"But building that confidence to encourage more women to be involved in surf lifesaving is important too.

"It would be great to win, and to raise some money for my club."

The competition started in August, but as Ipswich starts to sweat through 30 degree days, Emily is stepping up her fundraising efforts.

Want to see Emily crowned the ultimate winner?

Donate online at surfgirl17.everydayhero.com/au/nobbys-beach-slsc-surf-girl.