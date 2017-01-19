Ipswich to get little relief from heatwave

Temperatures will cool slightly in Ipswich and surrounds today but won't provide much relief from the heatwave sweeping the state.

The city is expecting a top of 34C, three degrees cooler than yesterday's maximum.

It's expected to hit 34C in Boonah, while a high of 36C is tipped for the Esk, Gatton and Laidley.

There might also be some relief from the rain gods, with a 30% chance of a shower and a thunderstorm this afternoon.

However it will be brief, with temperatures expected to soar again tomorrow with 36C forecast for both Friday and Saturday.

But spare a thought for areas to the north, including Gympie and Maryborough, where temperatures are expected to push towards 40C.

Greater relief should arrive on Sunday when a cool change is expected to sweep the southeast coast.