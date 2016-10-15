Ipswich flower farmers need your help to survive

ATTENTION to detail and a genuine care for plants is what has kept Currey Flowers going for four decades, says Karalee's Sonia Bitmead.

The sales manager took the family farm over from her parents, known as 'the original Curreys', and said the dominance of imported flowers had seen her beloved industry suffer.

"It's hard to compete with imports and the public doesn't know how they are destroying the industry."

Currey Flowers sales manager Sonia Lee - Bitmead. Rob Williams

Now she is calling on members of the public to make an effort to buy local, Australian produced plants.

"It's like milk, just ask your florist where your flowers came from and buy from Aussie growers to help support farmers," she said.

The second-generation flower producer said they grew 60,000 rose plants and 15,000 gerberas which were sold all over the state.

"We produce good quality flowers which are often picked and sold within 24 hours," she said.

"The freshness is what sets us apart."

Currey Flowers is a real family affair, with Ms Bitmead, her husband and brother operating the farm while her parents stay on to lend a hand.

Don Currey working in the shed at Currey Flowers. Rob Williams

"Mum is semi-retied and works one day a week but dad is a farmer at heart and is here seven days," she laughed.

"He is very forward thinking and travels the world looking for new ways to grow. We always strive to grow the perfect flower."

Ms Bitmead said, despite the seven day workload and the challenges farmers faced, she couldn't imagine doing anything else.

"Flowers bring happiness and joy to people. They are there for all of life's milestones and that's what I enjoy about it," she said.