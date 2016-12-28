30°
News

Ipswich drivers shock police with 'hugely excessive' speeds

Helen Spelitis
| 28th Dec 2016 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ALMOST every day Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton goes to work he hears about a risky driver clocked at up to 40kms over the speed limit.

For years Sen Sgt Hamilton, head of the local traffic branch, has been patrolling Ipswich roads and says in the past few years the most notable change in driver behaviour has been the seemingly blatant disregard for speed limits.

He says the most disturbing feature of those offences is drivers are often unaware of how fast they are going.

"When you start getting up around those speeds, you must know you are travelling above the limit," Sen Sgt Hamilton says.

"Yet some alarmingly say they didn't realise.

"The speeds are hugely excessive, like 140kms in a 100km zone."

The trend has largely been seen on highways such as the Ipswich Motorway and the Warrego and Cunningham Highways, but it's happening on local roads too.

Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton says almost every day drivers are in Ipswich travelling at excessive speeds, up to 40kms over the limit.
Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton says almost every day drivers are in Ipswich travelling at excessive speeds, up to 40kms over the limit. David Nielsen

Sen Sgt Hamilton says drivers have been caught on major arterials including Ipswich-Boonah Rd and that not realising how fast they were travelling shows drivers probably aren't paying attention to the "most important thing they will do today."

He says general inattention is the second most notable issue with people still not getting the message about using their mobile phones while driving.

Sheer impatience also made Sen Sgt Hamilton's list of Ipswich drivers' most dangerous behaviours.

Five fatals in 2016:

>>Two killed in horrific crash south of Ipswich (Ipswich-Boonah Rd) 

>>Croftby man named as victim in crash at Peak Crossing (Ipswich-Boonah Rd) 

>>Man killed in early morning crash (Centenary Hwy)

>>Police appeal for witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash (Augusta Parkway)

>>Rosewood man dies in horror crash (Munbilla Rd, Kalabar)

"We've seen people doing absolutely silly things like crossing double white lines, overtaking when it's unsafe and generally having no consideration for other drivers.

"The unsafe overtaking isn't as bad around town, but once people get out onto the open road they seem to think it's a free for all. Sadly that's where a lot of this year's fatal incidents have taken place; on highways in rural areas.

"If we knew why people do these things we could fix it but people seem to get behind the wheel of a vehicle or a motorcycle and think 'oh it will never happen to me' when quite often this year we have seen it does and will continue to happen."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  police road safety speeding traffic branch

Accused's friends join mourners for boy, 9

Accused's friends join mourners for boy, 9

THERE have been emotional scenes as friends of an accused drink-driver join mourners at the scene where a nine-year-old boy was fatally injured.

Christmas Eve offenders steal presents and lunch

Assyria and Phoenicia Woodward Xenides on Christmas morning.

Brassall family's Christmas spoiled

Three in hospital after early morning smash

QAS report that the collision occurred at about 12.22am

Ipswich goes barking mad for Bella and Misty

Training your puppy or kitten to recognise their name will be one of the most important things you do for them, experts say.

Bella, Misty are most popular canine and feline names in Ipswich

Local Partners

Ten new citizens from eight nations welcomed

New Zealander reveals his five-year quest to become an Aussie

New Mormon church to uplift the lives of all

SPIRITUAL UPLIFT: The public and Mormon church members flocked to the public open day of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Augustine Heights.

Open day showcases awe inspiring building and community benefits

Laser tag opens at major Ipswich shopping centre

LASER tag is all the rage at Noosa Ten Pin centre.

VIDEO games and more on offer for kids.

See what happens when a winery and bakery join forces

TEAM WORK: Winery manager Aretha Acton, Wine maker Jason Hannay, and baker Jared Pennell.

HINT: The result tastes delicious

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Enjoy a live band from our Gig Guide for a great night out.

The latest from the city's live musice scene

Carrie Fisher: Some of her most quotable quotes

Carrie Fisher: Some of her most quotable quotes

She became a noted writer and raconteur, speaking openly about problems with drugs and her mental health. Here are some of Fisher’s most notable quotes.

Carrie Fisher death: Mark Hamill 'devastated'

In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2003 file photo, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher arrive at the "Runway for Life" Celebrity Fashion Show Benefitting St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

George Michael's downward spiral revealed

George Michael.

Singer's representative denies reports of heroin addiction battle

Carrie Fisher gone: Tributes flow for Star Wars' princess

Carrie Fisher posing with a storm trooper at the European Premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Picture: AFP

Fisher revealed battle with drugs and mental health issues

Margot gave wedding guests a permanent gift

Is this the ultimate wedding day reminder?

Margot Robbie has given her wedding guests a permanent parting gift

Top ten most pirated shows of 2016

Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, Liam Cunningham and Tim McInnerny in a scene from Game of Thrones.

HBO’s Game of Thrones was the most pirated show of the year

Ten easy recipes for the Christmas leftovers

Here are some tips to use up all of the leftovers from your Christmas feast.

10 easy ways to use your Christmas leftovers

TRENDY 6 BEDDER ON TOFT!

22 Toft Drive, Raceview 4305

House 6 2 2 $349,000 Neg

This very neat and tidy family home is bigger than it looks and presented beautifully. Located in a quiet and convenient street in the popular suburb of Raceview...

OWNERS PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

13 Bombala Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 3 $499,000

MULTIPLE FEATURES THAT MUST BE SEEN SPECTACULAR HOME WITH SENSATIONAL VIEWS BALCONY DECK + POOL + SPA + HIS & HER SHEDS THREE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS PLUS MASSIVE...

Massive Home - Designed for Family Living

9 Pringle Place, Pine Mountain 4306

House 6 2 2 $589,000

This stunning 45 square home has been purposely built for family living and entertaining by a local Ipswich builder and has a unique blend of luxury, coupled with...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

THE PERFECT FAMILY OR INVESTMENT HOME!

28 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $375,000

This amazing 5 year old family home is possibly one of the most feature packed homes that I have ever offered for sale under $380,000 in my 19 years of selling...

BRING YOUR BOAT, CARAVAN, BUSINESS AND EXTENDED FAMILY!

24 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $389,000

This huge four genuine bedroom family home has to be the best value for money buy in the prime suburb of Yamanto. Unlike all the other homes it has gigantic...

17 HA + LGE HOME- RENOVATE AND REAP THE REWARDS

1850 Ipswich-Boonah Road, Limestone Ridges 4305

House 3 2 5 $669,000 Neg.

Are you looking for an acreage lifestyle property with potential to renovate and add value? If the answer is yes, then you must consider this! The current...

Central To The Tourism Centre Of The Somerset Shire At Esk

93 Ipswich Street, Esk 4312

Commercial andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained ... Auction Ray White...

andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained comfortable motel units andbull; Constant tourist...

Eastern Heights Investment 7.57% Return

1&2/35 Blackstone Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 2 2 $285,000

Investor alert!! Wanting to get into the market with a great investment well this one will give you just that. These flats are giving you a 7.57% return on the...

PERFECTLY PRESENTED!!!

15 Tey Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Why wait 6 months to build when you can move straight into this modern 2 year old home on an elevated block in the popular Deebing Heights area. Offering: - 3...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Residents: 'You can't tell us what to do with our land'

Ebenezer resident Ron Turner talks about the heavy haulage route planned for the area.

Locals worry roads will be 'dangerous thanks to quarry haulage route

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

City a top property performer

IN DEMAND: This character home near Limestone Park, along Warwick Rd, just sold for $260,000.

House sales steadily rising

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!