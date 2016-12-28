Ipswich drivers shock police with 'hugely excessive' speeds

ALMOST every day Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton goes to work he hears about a risky driver clocked at up to 40kms over the speed limit.

For years Sen Sgt Hamilton, head of the local traffic branch, has been patrolling Ipswich roads and says in the past few years the most notable change in driver behaviour has been the seemingly blatant disregard for speed limits.

He says the most disturbing feature of those offences is drivers are often unaware of how fast they are going.

"When you start getting up around those speeds, you must know you are travelling above the limit," Sen Sgt Hamilton says.

"Yet some alarmingly say they didn't realise.

"The speeds are hugely excessive, like 140kms in a 100km zone."

The trend has largely been seen on highways such as the Ipswich Motorway and the Warrego and Cunningham Highways, but it's happening on local roads too.

Sen Sgt Hamilton says drivers have been caught on major arterials including Ipswich-Boonah Rd and that not realising how fast they were travelling shows drivers probably aren't paying attention to the "most important thing they will do today."

He says general inattention is the second most notable issue with people still not getting the message about using their mobile phones while driving.

Sheer impatience also made Sen Sgt Hamilton's list of Ipswich drivers' most dangerous behaviours.

Five fatals in 2016:

>>Two killed in horrific crash south of Ipswich (Ipswich-Boonah Rd)

>>Croftby man named as victim in crash at Peak Crossing (Ipswich-Boonah Rd)

>>Man killed in early morning crash (Centenary Hwy)

>>Police appeal for witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash (Augusta Parkway)

>>Rosewood man dies in horror crash (Munbilla Rd, Kalabar)

"We've seen people doing absolutely silly things like crossing double white lines, overtaking when it's unsafe and generally having no consideration for other drivers.

"The unsafe overtaking isn't as bad around town, but once people get out onto the open road they seem to think it's a free for all. Sadly that's where a lot of this year's fatal incidents have taken place; on highways in rural areas.

"If we knew why people do these things we could fix it but people seem to get behind the wheel of a vehicle or a motorcycle and think 'oh it will never happen to me' when quite often this year we have seen it does and will continue to happen."