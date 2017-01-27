Ipswich drivers 'extremely well behaved'

IT IS 27 days into the new year and the region is yet to see a fatality on the roads - a stark difference to this time last year.

Ipswich was grieving the fourth traffic fatality for the year on January 27 2016 and police are confident this year's safe drivers are representing a positive indication for the year ahead.

Even after a day of national celebrations on Australia Day, police say drivers are "extremely well behaved".

"They took heed of the warning and enjoyed themselves, they spent it as the family day it is and enjoyed themselves responsibly of course," Inspector Keith McDonald said.

"Everyone was fairly well behaved and enjoyed the day for what it was."

Ipswich police breath tested 680 drivers yesterday and caught five drug drivers and seven drink drivers.

They issued a total of 37 traffic tickets.

"The important thing at the present stage is we haven't had a death on Ipswich roads in a traffic crash this year," Insp McDonald said.

"That's the positive."