Ipswich doggy day care new refuge for pooches

A DOGGY day care facility planned for Ipswich will be a day time refuge for pooches who don't like to be left at home.

A development application for the intensive animal husbandry facility is before Ipswich City Council and, if approved, will provide a commercial service where pet owners can take their pets during the day to be cared for.

The plans included separate sections for large and small breeds, a grooming salon, outdoor play area and puppies playhouse set to be developed on the Warrego Hwy at Blacksoil.

Veterinary nurse Whitney Burgess and business partner Alicia Cowan are the brains behind the project and are using their own skills and experience to bring the service to Ipswich for the first time.

"It's something that is lacking in Ipswich, there's not really any sort of place to take their dogs," Ms Burgess said.

"When you've got dogs at home they miss out so it's that interaction with other dogs and playing and general well-being for the dog, exercise and mental stimulation.

"We're going to mentally and physically stimulating the dogs, teaching them new tricks, how to go over equipment and social interaction."

She said the project aimed to improve the dog's well-being but also reduce problems created by dogs left unsupervised during the day.

"When a dog is bored that's when those antisocial behaviour start to begin and that's when they do neurotic things like fence chasing, barking and digging, it's when they're bored," Ms Burgess said.

"They're exactly like kids, when they're left to their own devices they're going to get in trouble.

"Our main objective is to be helpful to the community and take that burden off their shoulders, a happy fun place for people's animals to come to have a good time."

The proposal would limit dogs left at home during the day resorting to excessive barking, creating amenity conflicts with neighbours

"This is a highly sought after solution for urban and suburban dog owners, given the problems that can be encountered when dogs are left alone at home during the day," the application read.

Up to 60 pooches will be allowed in the facility at a time which will include pools and dog agility equipment.

The proposal gives canine owners opportunities for an alternative option for their pets from leaving them at home, unattended during the day, including the care, feeding, entertainment and accommodation for pups.

To make a submission about the proposal contact Ipswich City Council on 3810 6666 or via mail at PO Box 191, Ipswich, 4305.