30°
Business

Ipswich day care named best service in the state

17th Nov 2016 12:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Choices Family Day Care has again been named Queensland best family day care service in the 2016 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards.

Winners of the 2015 Queensland state award, the Ipswich based family day care service has shown no signs of slowing down on the momentum built last year. Inspired by the motto "every child has the right to thrive and prosper" Choices has developed an extensive roster of early intervention programs to assist the children who are most at risk in their community.

"The program's focus is on building self-esteem, resilience, healthy growth and nurturing the capacity to learn within all children," says Annette Steley, Choices Family Day Care Manager.

Choices Family Day Care is now in the running for the national title to be announced in November.

Choices Family Day Care is one of over 800 family day care services across Australia.

The family day care service provides support, training and monitoring for family day care educators in the operation of regulated, quality early childhood education and care from the educator's own home. 

Family Day Care Australia Chief Executive Officer Andrew Paterson said the 2016 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards were an opportunity to recognise unique, innovative and quality service delivery.  

"Choices Family Day Care was a standout choice for state winner because they demonstrate a strong engagement with the National Quality Framework and the highest of standards in educator practice, educator support and business management," Mr Paterson said.

"The family day care service is an integral part of the community, providing flexible, quality education and care with the aim of achieving excellent outcomes for children." 

Choices Family Day Care will now attend the 2016 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards Gala Dinner at Melbourne's Marriot Hotel on 26th November where the National Service of the Year will be announced.

Family day care is an approved, regulated form of early childhood education and care provided in a nurturing, home based environment and offers quality, flexible child care for 127,990 families and 227,990 children across Australia*. 

* Australian Government Department of Education, Early Childhood and Child Care in Summary report, September quarter 2015

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  awards family day care australia ipswich ipswich business

'Meningococcal, you hit my son like a wrecking ball'

'Meningococcal, you hit my son like a wrecking ball'

A Queensland father has written about the horror of discovering his precious five-month-old son has contracted the deadly meningococcal disease.

REVEALED: Region's 15 childcare centres not making the grade

How did your childcare centre stack up?

How did your childcare centre stack up? Find out here.

Ipswich day care named best service in the state

The business is now in the running for the national title

Police make pre-Schoolies drug bust

Drug operation nets $1.25 million operation

Local Partners

120 Swickers workers get welcome to Ipswich barbecue

Hundreds of pigs processed on first day of operations

Rail guru questions QR decision on trains

Rail Back on Track's Robert Dow.

Robert Dow goes into bat for commuters on Ipswich-Rosewood line

Lazy Eye to pocket black at Mail

Lazy Eye will play the Royal Mail Hotel Friday, November 25.

Expect grits and gravy of a great blues performance

Where to get more information on Centrelink changes

Some seniors might have to rethink their financial future.

Seminar to help those confused about new policy

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Hoo8Hoo play the Royal Mail Hotel this Saturday.

Check out the city's live entertainment this weekend

Lazy Eye to pocket black at Mail

Lazy Eye to pocket black at Mail

Expect grits and gravy of a great blues performance

Davey Woder: I'm The X Factor underdog

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

LOGAN singer stays grounded ahead of grand final showdown.

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

Robert Aramayo, Michiel Huisman and Bug Hall star in the TV series Harley and the Davidsons.

DRAMA brings the history of iconic motorcycle brand to life.

What's on the big screen this week

Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off.

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Hoo8Hoo play the Royal Mail Hotel this Saturday.

Check out the city's live entertainment this weekend

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Arrival.

One of the most joyful movie experiences of this year.

Carrie Fisher's 'intense' affair with Harrison Ford

Actress Carrie Fisher.

STAR Wars actress opens up about dalliance from 1976.

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land PHONE AGENT AND ARRANGE ON-SITE INSPECTIONS BETWEEN 1.00 - 2.00PM SATURDAYS FULL ... Prices start from...

PHONE AGENT AND ARRANGE ON-SITE INSPECTIONS BETWEEN 1.00 - 2.00PM SATURDAYS FULL TURN KEY HOUSE & LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE FROM $332,000 OR SPEAK TO THE AGENT...

Offices or Medical Suite Ipswich CBD

Unit 3/18 Limestone Street, Ipswich 4305

Commercial andbull; Well appointed suite in professional hub - vacant ready to move ... $299,000 (GST...

andbull; Well appointed suite in professional hub - vacant ready to move in andbull; Reception with waiting area, 2 consulting rooms with wash basins andbull; ...

Large Block Classy House

91 Steelwood Street, Heathwood 4110

House 4 2 2 $479, 000...

Hot Spot!! Locations just like this area of Heathwood are staring to become harder to get a foot in the door. Whether you're an investor or a vendor wanting to...

MAGICAL WOODEND COLONIAL

48 Woodend Road, Woodend 4305

House 3 2 2 $475,000...

Do you love colonial homes? Then this beautiful home is a must to inspect. Located in the very popular suburb of Woodend and is in walking distance to Ipswich...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

8/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 8 - LAND ONLY - ... $326,857

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 8 - LAND ONLY - $170,500 STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

6/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 6 - LAND ONLY - ... $320,307

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 6 - LAND ONLY - $167,200 STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future...

STAGE ONE SELLING NOW &amp; SELLING FAST!!

7/204 Monterea Road, Ripley 4306

Residential Land HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 7 - LAND ONLY - ... $425,751

HOUSE AND LAND PACKAGES AVAILABLE NOW! LOT 7 - LAND ONLY - $196,000 STAGE ONE of MONTEREA Ripley sets the platform for the overall Master Design and Future...

Quick Sale Required

6 Dyson Drive, Darling Heights 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated on a family friendly block in a very quiet street in a sought after pocket of Darling Heights is this wonderful find. Featuring four generous bedrooms...

Ridiculously Good Buying !!

82 Hancock Circuit, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 $498,000

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this brand new executive home built by Top of the Range Builders flows effortlessly throughout...

Quick Sale Required.

5 Risdon Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious lowset brick home is set on a fully fenced 609m2 block close to Wyalla Shopping Centre, Captain Cook sporting facilities and public transport. The...

Scenic Rim stunner goes under the hammer

Vast Range views come with rural property

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!