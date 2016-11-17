Ipswich day care named best service in the state

Choices Family Day Care has again been named Queensland best family day care service in the 2016 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards.



Winners of the 2015 Queensland state award, the Ipswich based family day care service has shown no signs of slowing down on the momentum built last year. Inspired by the motto "every child has the right to thrive and prosper" Choices has developed an extensive roster of early intervention programs to assist the children who are most at risk in their community.



"The program's focus is on building self-esteem, resilience, healthy growth and nurturing the capacity to learn within all children," says Annette Steley, Choices Family Day Care Manager.



Choices Family Day Care is now in the running for the national title to be announced in November.



Choices Family Day Care is one of over 800 family day care services across Australia.



The family day care service provides support, training and monitoring for family day care educators in the operation of regulated, quality early childhood education and care from the educator's own home.



Family Day Care Australia Chief Executive Officer Andrew Paterson said the 2016 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards were an opportunity to recognise unique, innovative and quality service delivery.



"Choices Family Day Care was a standout choice for state winner because they demonstrate a strong engagement with the National Quality Framework and the highest of standards in educator practice, educator support and business management," Mr Paterson said.



"The family day care service is an integral part of the community, providing flexible, quality education and care with the aim of achieving excellent outcomes for children."



Choices Family Day Care will now attend the 2016 Excellence in Family Day Care Awards Gala Dinner at Melbourne's Marriot Hotel on 26th November where the National Service of the Year will be announced.



Family day care is an approved, regulated form of early childhood education and care provided in a nurturing, home based environment and offers quality, flexible child care for 127,990 families and 227,990 children across Australia*.

* Australian Government Department of Education, Early Childhood and Child Care in Summary report, September quarter 2015