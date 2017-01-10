Ipswich cut from Feds funding scheme

WORTHY: Shadow Arts Minister Tony Burke with Mayor Paul Pisasale and Blair MP Shayne Neumann at the old North Ipswich woollen mills, which would be a worthy funding recipient if the new Building Better Region Funds included Ipswich.

IPSWICH has been excluded from a major new Federal funding stream which will put dollars for major projects in jeopardy unless the boundaries are overturned.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann has written to Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash so that Ipswich is included in the Building Better Region Funds, due to open on January 18, 2017.

"The guidelines exclude the major capital cities from this funding, which I applaud," Mr Neumann writes.

"However the map incorrectly includes the Ipswich LGA with Brisbane, thereby making it ineligible for funding.

"I have been approached by the Ipswich City Council to seek a change to the boundaries so as to include Ipswich."

Mr Neumann makes the point that Ipswich is not a part of Brisbane and that it has regional requirements economically, socially and culturally that are distinct.

The anomaly is that the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast are eligible for the better regions funding.

The former ALP government had the Regional Development Australia Fund which saw funding secured for the Orion lagoon at Springfield, North Ipswich Corporate Centre, River Heart Parklands, upgrade to the civic centre and Studio 188.

Then the Coalition had a National Stronger Regions Fund which provided $25,000 funding for the Lowood Show Society facilities.

Funding for a CBD lagoon and a community centre at Redbank Plains was knocked back.

"But at least Ipswich had the option of applying, but Ipswich has now been entirely excluded in this new fund," Mr Neumann said.

"We are not entitled to get access to that fund."

Mr Neumann said he hoped Ms Nash would include Ipswich in the funding so that Ipswich City Council's plans to create jobs, boost economic activity and promote community resilience could be furthered.

Projects like the plan to turn the North Ipswich woollen mills into a cultural precinct would benefit greatly from access to the Building Better Region Funds.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale said the decision to exclude Ipswich made no sense. "We are a provincial city, not a suburb of Brisbane," he said.

"This is just bureaucratic gibberish. We are just about to hit a population of 200,000. If there is any regional city that needs funding it is Ipswich. I know the Minister did not create the problem but she can provide a solution. We wrote to Shayne Neumann so we could fix this through the right channels."