33°
News

Ipswich coal miner doubles cash flow as prices lift

Helen Spelitis
| 30th Nov 2016 9:00 AM
PRICE LIFT: An increase in coal prices has brought relied for New Hope coal mine workers at Acland.
PRICE LIFT: An increase in coal prices has brought relied for New Hope coal mine workers at Acland. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN IPSWICH coal mining company that last year suffered one of the industry's worst financial downturns in 10 years has almost doubled its earnings.

This year New Hope Group recorded cash earnings for the first quarter at $40 million compared to $26.2 million in the same period last year.

That's off the back of an significant increase in coal prices which have hit near record levels following a downturn that sent shockwaves through regional Queensland, saw thousands lose their jobs leading to a mass exodus in mining towns.

In April this year, the price per tonne of thermal coal fell as low as $70. That's now lifted to just under $140.

For more than 1000 workers in the region that change has offered job security, but the positive trend could be short-lived.

There are two key factors affecting New Hope's future; one is the global supply of thermal coal, largely controlled by China - the world's largest producer and consumer of thermal coal.

The other is the drawn out decision over the expansion of Acland mine.

For six years the courts have been debating whether New Hope should be allowed to push forward with Acland Stage 3, following their first Environmental Impact Assessment in 2010.

Now it's crunch time.

In a year and a half coal at New Hope's active mine Acland Stage 2, opened in 2007, will run out, the company's managing director Shane Stephan says.

New Hope Group managing director Shane Stephan
New Hope Group managing director Shane Stephan Contributed

There is no "back-up plan" and Mr Stephan says if Acland Stage 3 isn't approved by early next year about 800 jobs will be on the line, plus workers in related industries that rely on coal, such as freight.

Acland has been the subject of widespread national controversy with lobby groups arguing the mine shouldn't go ahead amid a "global downturn in the demand for coal" and increasing pressure to find more environmentally friendly forms of power generation.

Mr Stephan says, while those arguing against the mine's expansion have the right to object through the courts, the coal industry is forecasting growth in thermal coal demand as the US scales back its production in favour of the emerging natural gas industry, not a downturn.

Meanwhile in Asia, predicted demand for coal used in power generation is expected to continue growing, according to the independent US Energy Information Administration.

Mr Stephan says if the approval is not pushed through in time, the company will have no choice but to down scale production which could have 300

 

miners and about 500 contractors facing unemployment.

"Acland is the second largest employer in the district," Mr Stephan said.

"There are no fly-in, fly-out workers and most of the workers have young families."

New Hope is waiting for the Land Court Member to hand down their decision following the latest court proceedings before approaching Mines Minister Anthony Lynham to finalise approvals.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  acland stage 3 coal ipswich mining theramal coal

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

BREAKING: Man, 57, dead after head-on with semi-trailer

BREAKING: Man, 57, dead after head-on with semi-trailer

UPDATE: A man driving a sedan has died following a traffic crash at Warrill View overnight after colliding with a truck carrying live chickens.

REVEALED: Plan for drones to fight crime in Ipswich

I CAN SEE YOU: Drones, run by Safe City, are the next stage in Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale's public safety campaign.

Safe City eye in the sky the Mayor's next move on public safety

Teenager threw banana, knife at his mum

Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book

He spat in her face and threw a steak knife, which stuck in her arm

Revamped course delivers real rewards at Amberley

Sgt Simon Verhaar assesses RNZAF trainee CPL Matthew Phillips and CPL Gian Collado during a rotating eddy current test;

Revamped training course hits the mark

Local Partners

FLOOD RISK: Mayors launch plan to protect $260M industry

A COMPREHENSIVE plan to deal with the flood risk to rivers and lakes in the Lockyer Valley has been launched.

How Ipswich teen went from refugee camp to entrepreneur

BIG IDEAS: Seventeen-year-old Salomon Lukonga is trying to raise $10,000 to start a clothing line and send 30% of the profits back to help people in The Congo.

Salomon Lukonga campaigns to help people in war torn country

BREAKING: World-famous burger bar coming to Ipswich

Getta Burger are coming to Ipswich.

GETTA Burger announces when and where it will open.

Things to do around Ipswich this week

Enjoy all the fun of the annual Marburg Christmas Carnival this Saturday night.

Looking for something to do this week?

Things to do this weekend

Enjoy St Andrew's Night with the national champion Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band at their hall in Limestone Park

Looking for an event?

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

IT'S not every day you find thousands of people in Rankins Springs. But then it's not every day Hamish and Andy come to town.

Nicki Wendt ready for any public backlash from First Contact

Nicki Wendt features in season two of First Contact.

ACTRESS admits to 'racist thoughts' on SBS documentary series.

Evan Rachel Wood: 'I've been raped'

Evan Rachel Wood has been sexually assaulted twice

Matthew McConaughey still scared of his mother

She may be 84 but Matthew McConaughey is still scared of her

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

Dannii Minogue 'best mentor' Kylie

Dannii Minogue is grateful for sister Kylie being a "guiding light"

John Travolta advised by Tom Hanks to accept role

Some very big names swayed Travolta on Simpson show

SOLD!

7 Kengoon Road, Munbilla 4309

House 4 1 2 $297,000

Just 10 minutes between Harrisville and Kalbar is this 4 bed brick home on a 4 acre block with rural surroundings. Featuring mod-con's such as solar power, air...

TICKS ALL THE BOXES

20 Tibbits Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 $289,000

You will be wow'd as soon as you walk down the drive way to the massive front verandah with freshly polished timber and inside the French doors to the lounge makes...

Low maintenance lifestyle

28 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 4 $399,000

This superb fully fenced and pet friendly 2 level home is perfect for families who like to entertain and has been designed for maximum lifestyle. Extremely low...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!!

60 Jane Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 2 $229,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $510,000

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. Featuring - 4 great sized...

&quot;LOW SET OWNER OCCUPIER OR INVESTMENT PROPERTY!&quot;

41 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 2 $305,000

Four bedrooms, 2 bathrooms; 2 car low set brick home set on 807m2 block of land just a short walk to Wulkuraka's new rail station. This s a perfect opportunity...

Golden Opportunity!

14 Goldenwood Crescent, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $349,000 Neg

Whether you're sick of the hustle and bustle or looking for a dream investment, you can now make that dream a reality with this modern low set brick home...

GREAT INVESTMENT- CONVENIENT LOCATION.

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

Quick Sale Required

6 Dyson Drive, Darling Heights 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated on a family friendly block in a very quiet street in a sought after pocket of Darling Heights is this wonderful find. Featuring four generous bedrooms...

START THE NEW YEAR IN YOUR NEW HOME!

17 Calimon Court, Coalfalls 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction: Venue ...

Auction Location: On Site. Located in Coalfalls, just minutes to Brassall Village Shopping Centre is this quality low set brick home with tiled open plan living...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!