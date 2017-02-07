34°
News

Ipswich coal miner dedicated his life to Marburg

Helen Spelitis
| 7th Feb 2017 10:00 AM
Gary Rohl worked in the Ipswich coal mines most of his life and almost lost an arm in one accident.
Gary Rohl worked in the Ipswich coal mines most of his life and almost lost an arm in one accident.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EVERYONE in Marburg knows the name Gary Rohl.

He was the man constantly hanging around the cricket club, the coal miner and activist who made the papers more than once and the loving father who regularly made sandwiches for other people's children.

Gary was a stalwart of the Marburg community and even after moving to Ipswich, he made the trip back to Marburg every day to look after the club.

His commitment was so fierce his children recall having to 'book an appointment' just to get him around for a Sunday afternoon family barbecue.

Gary grew up on a farm in Marburg and his mornings were spent picking beans for his mother before grabbing his lunch while running out the door on the way to Marburg State School - he was often late.

As a young man Gary began working in the coal mines around Ipswich, a job he loved, but one that almost cost him his life - twice.

In 1963 Gary was working at Cornwall Colliery when he noticed something stuck in the conveyer belt.

Using a hammer as a hook, he reached in to dislodge whatever had become stuck and his arm was sucked into the conveyor belt and forced over the rollers.

His injuries were horrific, his arm left hanging by a thread and doctors warned his wife Noela that Gary may die from the severe blood loss.

Gary and Noela Rohl married just a year after meeting.
Gary and Noela Rohl married just a year after meeting.

"The police came to the door and I knew,” Noela said.

"When I saw him, I remember thinking just how bad it was. I was thinking that I would be left with two small children.”

For three days Gary's arm was in a sling as doctors worked slowly and carefully to stitch his arm back on.

Gary suffers from dementia and while he can't fully remember the incident, the scars are still clearly visible on his arm.

"There was a fair bit of blood out of it,” Gary said.

"The only thing he said to me that night was, 'the ceiling seems a long way away', because he was so feint from the blood loss,” Noela said.

"He also asked me to go home and bring up the kids to see him. He just wanted to see the kids.”

Gary Rohl, who is wearing his favourite cricket hat that never leaves his head, with his wife Noela.
Gary Rohl, who is wearing his favourite cricket hat that never leaves his head, with his wife Noela. Helen Spelitis

It was two years before Gary could go back to work after his accident and not long after that tragedy struck at the mine where he was working.

On the morning of July 31, Gary headed into work like it was any other day.

Only when he arrived he was confronted with the tragic scene we now refer to as the Box Flat mine disaster.

That day 17 men lost their lives after an underground explosion in what has been remembered as the worst mining disaster in Ipswich's history.

The first Noela heard about it was when her husband Gary came home and she could breathe a sigh of relief that it wasn't him trapped underground.

The mine was closed off and several of the victim's bodies never recovered.

Throughout his career Noela worried her husband wouldn't come home. The pair met one Friday night at a dance. Noela remembers a pleasant and polite man who was easy on the eyes.

"We sat and talked for hours,” Noela said.

"Then the next night we organised to go back to the same dance again to spend more time together.”

About a year after they met, they were married and together had a son and daughter.

"I was often worried about him,” Noela said.

"I worried he would be hurt or that he would be in danger, but he always came home.”

When Gary retired from working as a miner he began dedicating most of his time to the Marburg cricket club.

His love of the sport and his hometown was so widely recognised he was even given a special award signed by the Prime Minister.

Even today, Gary will never be seen without his cricket hat - he sleeps with it and has done for years.

Today Gary and Noela have five grandchildren and Gary lives at Cabanda Care, Rosewood where he receives at least one visitor every day.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  community ipswich mylifemystory

Women charged after stolen car allegedly rams police car

Women charged after stolen car allegedly rams police car

Police have charged two women after a stolen vehicle allegedly collided with a police car in Camira early this morning.

Coroner will investigate pregnant woman's death

The coroner will investigate the death of Stacey Oerton was found in her home on Diamantina Blvd on January 28.

Woman's death at a Brassall home will be investigated

How this coal miner became a bridal shop owner

Noi Stuart and Chris Stuart from Brides Two Be.

Chris Stuart went through a dramatic career change

Black and white a fave with readers

Blackstone

Here is this week's Facebook cover image as chosen by you

Local Partners

Mysterious 'creature' Cecil to light up festival

Author and artist Narelle Oliver's work to boost Story Arts Festival

Ipswich coal miner dedicated his life to Marburg

Gary Rohl worked in the Ipswich coal mines most of his life and almost lost an arm in one accident.

Everyone in Marburg knows the name Gary Rohl.

Get an inside look at the world of scouts

JOIN IN: Scouts Minnie Thomas, Zack Hannah, Michael Tate, Cathy Tolliday, Michael Robinson.

Silkstone group invite locals in to see what scouting is about

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

LIVE SHOW: Chopper will perform his new show Anzakistan at the Racehorse Hotel on Saturday.

CATCH a movie in the park or head to the art gallery in Ipswich

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

Patent trolls are trying to kill Netflix's new feature

IT WAS the feature that Netflix users had been waiting for, but it could prove to be a costly headache for the streaming giant.

Has Amber Sherlock had another wardrobe incident?

Has there been another wardrobe miscoordination at Channel Nine?

How Lady Gaga faked Superbowl show's big moment

Lady Gaga performsduring the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Thrilling halftime show might just have been too good to be true

Lady Gaga Superbowl performance 'satanic ritual'

US singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA, 05 February 2017.

'She’s the spawn of Satan and part of the ‘New World Order’'

Is Australia in need of its own Donald Trump?

IS Australia ready for its own Trump figure?

Pub blokes serve Manu MKR's 'best sauce ever'

Tim and Kyle pictured during their instant restaurant in Adelaide.

South Australian mates Tim and Kyle smash highest MKR record.

Two face 5-years jail for streaming Green-Mundine fight

The illegal streams of Anthony Mundine and Danny Green’s fight were viewed by hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Live-streaming that fight might land these folks in jail

STYLISH RENOVATION &amp; PRIVATE CONVENIENT LOCATION

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 $359,000

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

Country Living &amp; What a Spot to Be In

8 Hughes Court, Aratula 4309

Rural 4 2 6 $420,000

This beautiful and scenic property is located in the small village of Aratula, at the foot of Cunningham's Gap in South East Queensland. With its oversized block...

STYLISH FAMILY HOME ON ELEVATED 939SQM BLOCK + SHED

59 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 3 2 4 $429,000

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED HOME IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER ESTATE FABULOUS UNDER ROOF ALFRESCO AREA WITH PRIVATE PICTURESQUE REAR YARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING & IDEAL...

PREMIER SIZED BLOCK &amp; HOME PLUS $20,000 FOHG!!!!

50 Currawong Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This stunning brand new Bold home achieves a balance that few homes in this price bracket ever manage. Modern and contemporary, yet family focused while still...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $352,000

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

MAGNIFICENT POSITION IN JACANA ESTATE

7 Oriole Close, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $449,000...

Beautifully presented upon an elevated 869m2 block in the prestigious Jacana Estate in Flinders View, you will love all that this home has to offer. - A very...

OWNER IS RELOCATING PRICED TO SELL

16 Redwood Place, Yamanto 4305

House 6 2 2 $440,000

Come home to this beautifully presented property positioned on 750m2, ideally suited for large families with ample space for a pool, swings and much more. Ideally...

WALK TO RAIL &amp; BUS

19 River Road, Dinmore 4303

House 3 1 1 $212,000

This early 1900's workers cottage with traditional bull nose front verandah, tongue and groove walls is so very close to public transport with only a 300mt walk to...

IPSWICHS’ BIGGEST AND BEST DUPLEX UNITS – BUY ONE OR BOTH!!

1 & 2/28A Emerald Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 2 1 $289,000

These simply stunning three big bedroom duplex units have to be the biggest and best quality and appointed duplex units available anywhere in Ipswich. Not only do...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

New development smashed with 300 inquiries a month

COMING SOON: Work is underway on the Harmony site at Palmview.

Massive inquiry for 378ha Coast development

Just a lazy $2.9 million, this hideaway could be yours

Fancy a rainforest hideaway?

“We figured we wanted to spend more time outside."

'Oversupply issues': Home owners grant slammed by REIQ

I Love Tannum Feature. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

REIQ slams decision not to change First Home Owner's Grant.

ROOM FOR RENT: Airbnb market takes off in Toowoomba

Airbnb places are popping up faster than ever before in Toowoomba

Ray White Kawana auction line-up

Something to suit every buyer

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!