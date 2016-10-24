Ipswich climber makes it to Everest Base Camp

Beau Stewart is completing the hike of a lifetime in Nepal.

INSPIRED by his grandmother, local man Beau Stewart decided to trek to the top of the world, 5363 metres above sea level.

Ipswich readers will be happy to hear he checked into Everest Base Camp 1 in Nepal and so far raised over $3000 for charity..

Mount Everest Base Camp sits at the foot of the world's highest mountain in the Himalayas. At 5363 metres above sea level, the oxygen is thin, and the altitude alone can do strange things to your body.

At this very moment Beau is making the 124km return trek to raise money for the Shake It Up Australia Foundation, which funds research into Parkinson's Disease.

Beau trained daily for months leading up to the epic hike, walking up to 5km a day, plus on weekends training with a 10kg backpack.

He visited Alice Springs, Tasmania and spots all over south-east Queensland as part of his preparation.

Mount Barney, Mount Edwards, Mount Blaine, Mount Flinders and Mount Beerwah has all been part of the build up, along with Cradle Mountain in Tasmania.

To compare how high up Everest Base Camp is, consider that the top of Mt Coot-tha is just 287m above sea level.

For Beau, reaching the first stop on his long journey has been a fitting reward after he decided he wanted to turn his life around.

Realising he was partying too hard and doing a job he hated, Beau woke up one day and made a decision.

"About three years ago I decided to make a change in my life," he said.

"I was underweight, smoking and drinking too much and doing a job I didn't enjoy.

"I said to myself 'I'm not going to live like this anymore', and I decided to quit the smokes and the drinking, then decided to study.

"Even though I wasn't a fan of it (I hated school), I knew there was more in me, so I studied remedial massage.

"Six months later I graduated and I've been working in the industry here in Ipswich ever since."

You can support Beau by visiting https://give.everydayhero.com/au/beau-10 where 100% of your donation goes to Shake It Up Foundation.